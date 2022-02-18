Investment Casting Market 2021: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Investment Casting Market

Investment Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Investment Casting Market:Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The Investment Casting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Investment casting, also known as lost-wax casting, is an industrial metal casting process that involves dipping wax patterns or structures into the slurry of refractory material to form a ceramic, plaster, or plastic shell. It eliminates energy and material wastage and aids in developing intricate designs with proper finishing. As a result, it is used to manufacture automotive and machinery components, dental fixtures, and turbine bladesaround the world.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Investment Casting Market Trends:

The investment casting process is widely used in the manufacturing of jets, military aircraft, helicopters, launch vehicles, industrial machinery, and commercial transport vehicles. Consequently, rapid growth in the automotive, aerospace, aviation industry, and defense sectorsrepresents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the utilization of the investment casting process in OEM vehicles is increasing.This, along with the rising production and sales of automobiles,is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/investment-casting-market/requestsample

Investment Casting Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alcoa Corporation, CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation), Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Impro, MetalTek, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., Ningbo Wanguan, Precision Castparts Coporation, RLM Industries, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd. and Zollern.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, process type, material and application.

Breakup by Process Type:

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

Breakup by Material:

Superalloys

Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Oil and Gas

Energy

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3sOvrkg

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Aluminium Market: https://bit.ly/3oYamUb

Glycolic Acid Market: https://bit.ly/3ByRq1D

Green Coatings Market: https://bit.ly/3mHYLWJ

India Citric Acid Market:https://bit.ly/3AyyFKw

Insurtech Market: https://bit.ly/3Gjxl1I

Solar Backsheet Market: https://bit.ly/3LDSGGz

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market: https://bit.ly/3JIcCWZ

India Water Purifier Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3f0W5Qe

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.