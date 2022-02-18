Cosmetics Market Size & Share | Global Industry Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmetics Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 357.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 508.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cosmetics refer to beauty products that are made using several ingredients, such as iron, mica, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, etc., for cleansing, beautifying, promoting the overall health of the skin, and other related beauty purposes. They comprise of perfumes, soaps, lipsticks, shampoos, deodorants, toothpaste, hair colors, skin moisturizers, shaving creams, nail polishes, etc. Cosmetics possess various antioxidant and inflammatory properties that aid in preventing acne, soothing chapped lips, protecting the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, minimizing the appearance of fine lines, etc.

The rising consciousness towards personal grooming among the Millennial population is primarily driving the cosmetics market. Additionally, the growing sales of these products via e-commerce platforms, owing to their numerous benefits, such as cashbacks, lucrative discounts, doorstep delivery, secured payment gateways, extensive product range, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to reduce the unethical activities and cruelty against animals during the manufacturing of beauty products is propelling the demand for vegan-certified product variants, which, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of mineral cosmetics that are free from preservatives, artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, bismuth oxychloride, dyes, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the integration of various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), in cosmetic applications to offer personalized skin nourishment solutions to individuals is anticipated to fuel the cosmetics market over the forecasted period.

Cosmetics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global cosmetics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Shiseido Company Limited

Skinfood Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever plc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cosmetics market on the basis of product type, category, gender, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Category:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

