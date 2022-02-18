US Pet Food Market 2021: Size, Industry Share, Growth, Segmentation, Demand, Top Companies and Report 2026

US Pet Food Market

The US pet food market was worth around US$ 30 Billion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "US Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the US pet food market size exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Pet food refers to the commercially formulated food for domesticated animals manufactured using seafood, feed grains, soybean meal, poultry and meat. It is commonly available in the dry, wet, treat and snack-based variants and is used for pets, such as birds, cats and dogs. It contains essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, amino acids, fatty acids and proteins that aids in improving digestion, reducing allergies, maintaining dental hygiene and preventing skin infections. It also improves the quality of life, enhances longevity and energy levels and maintains a balanced weight.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.



Market Trends:

The US pet food market is primarily being driven by the rising trend of pet humanization and increasing pet ownership across the country. The masses are increasingly shifting to premium-quality pet food products to meet the nutritional requirements of their pets. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the availability of organic and natural product variants manufactured without using pesticides and preservatives, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing consumer awareness regarding pet well-being and the rising demand for gourmet pet food products with high protein and low carbohydrate content, are anticipated to drive the market growth across the country.



Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Nestlé Purina PetCare

• Mars Petcare Inc.

• Big Heart Pet Brands

• Hill's Pet Nutrition

• Diamond Pet Foods

• Blue Buffalo

Breakup by Pet Type:

• Dog Food

• Cat Food

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dry Pet Food

• Wet And Canned Pet Food

• Snacks And Treats

Breakup by Pricing Type:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

• Animal

• Plant-derived Segments

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

