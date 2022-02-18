Shanyn Emerson of MoveRevStudio to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH BEND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To work with the mind and body as one interconnected whole, we must bridge the worlds of movement, mindfulness, embodiment, and energy work.

When we harness the power of mindfulness and holistic movement, we can rebalance, rewire and recharge our entire system to grow beautifully from the inside out.

Shanyn Emerson is a body-based emotional transformation coach, holistic movement specialist, and the founder of MoveRevStudio, where she helps women heal themselves from the cycle of stress and chronic pain through healing techniques that harness the mind-body connection.

“I believe in the power of the body to heal itself when we consciously slow down our thought process and really listen to what’s below the surface. To what’s been pushed down, repressed, and stored in our body over a lifetime.” says Shanyn. “I consider myself a midwife to my client’s healing. I'm here to hold space and guide them in the right direction, but they do the work to birth this new relationship with themselves.”

As a body-based emotional transformation coach, holistic movement specialist, and intuitive energy healer, Shanyn’s goal for her clients is “to create a new and loving relationship with their body-mind that will enable to them to enjoy life, feel freedom in their movement, and love their body unconditionally.”

“I’m a rarity in this industry because I've trained in so many directions. I'm trained in emotional freedom techniques, breath, somatic, and energy work to release stress and trauma, but also in anatomy and the physical aspects of movement,” says Shanyn. “I believe that having access to these many techniques allows me to see the bigger picture when working with someone and offers them space to explore and find what works for them as a unique individual.”

Shanyn’s clients sometimes refer to her as “the body whisperer.” She has an innate ability to teach her clients to draw their awareness inward to find their natural inner body wisdom.

“Science now knows that we store our emotions in our body, including our trauma,” says Shanyn. “I'm helping women connect the dots to see the relationship between their current body pain and dis-ease to their stress, trauma, and thought patterns. Every thought we think affects our body and our health”

“I am in awe of the beauty and power of the body-mind connection and how it all works together with our heart and nervous system. Helping my clients find their way through the maze of their internal landscape and holding space while they learn to slow down to both listen and speak to their body is one of my greatest joys.”

Shanyn says she is often her clients’ last resort. They’ve tried everything else and are at a loss.

“Most of my clients have never heard of Somatic release work, or EFT, or realize there are other alternative ways to help their body-mind. They have been to all the doctors and tried all of the things,” says Shanyn. “By the time they get to me, they're incredibly frustrated and tired. Some feel unheard and pushed aside. They're exhausted from dealing with the pain or dis-ease in their body and even more so for needing to constantly advocate for themselves and their healing. I’m honored to be able to offer them support for their healing journey and to help guide them gently back home into their body.”

