AB577 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to amend 48.433 (4), 48.433 (5) (intro.), 48.433 (6) (a), 48.433 (7) (a) (intro.), 48.433 (8) (a) and 48.433 (8) (b); and to create 48.433 (8g) of the statutes; Relating to: access to a deceased adoptee's original birth certificate and information about birth parents by an adult child of the adoptee. (FE)