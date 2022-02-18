Social Commerce Market 2021: Global Size, Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Opportunity and Report 2026

Social Commerce Market

The global social commerce market is to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Social Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global social commerce market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global social commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. Social commerce refers to the use of social networking websites to sell and promote a wide range of products and services. It provides consumers the experience of shopping through the use of social media platforms. Social commerce is a part of e-commerce that includes local and international marketplaces comprising small and large businesses, which help in reaching a larger customer base and targeting new customers through posts related to products. In recent years, social commerce has gained traction with the rapid digitization across various industries and the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by business model, device type and product type.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Social Commerce Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Social Commerce Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to sell goods and services using social communications. New shopping experiences created due to social interactions and the transactional nature of e-commerce are also providing a positive impact on the market growth. Social commerce facilitates a collaborative and connects environment for buyers across the globe, which helps companies build trust and loyalty with customers and expand their overall sales. Furthermore, the increasing preference for unified payment options and the inclination toward convenience is also fueling the market growth. Besides this, lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries due to the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have increased the sales of various products via online shopping platforms. Moreover, the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and blockchain is aimed at improving the customer buying experience.

Key Players Included in Global Social Commerce Market Research Report:

• eBay

• Etsy Inc.

• Facebook

• Meesho Inc.

• PayPal Payments Private Limited

• Pinterest Inc.

• Poshmark Inc.

• Reddit Inc.

• Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

• Twitter Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Breakup by Device Type:

• Laptops and PCs

• Mobiles

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Personal and Beauty Care

• Apparels

• Accessories

• Home Products

• Health Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Social Commerce Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Social Commerce Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

