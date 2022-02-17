Submit Release
SB608 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to amend 118.60 (2) (a) 2. c., 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. (intro.), 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. a. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. b.; and to create 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. am., 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. bm. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. cm. of the statutes; Relating to: the prior year pupil attendance requirement to participate in the Racine Parental Choice Program or the statewide parental choice program and allowing a pupil who changes residence to transfer from the Racine Parental Choice Program or Milwaukee Parental Choice Program to the statewide parental choice program. (FE)

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
10/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senator Jagler; cosponsored by Representative Schraa 534
10/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Education 534
10/14/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
10/21/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
10/21/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Education, Ayes 4, Noes 3 563
10/21/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
10/22/2021 Sen. Representative Wichgers added as a cosponsor 565
10/22/2021 Sen. Fiscal estimate received  
10/22/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 10-25-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 565
10/25/2021 Sen. Read a second time 574
10/25/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 574
10/25/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 574
10/25/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 20, Noes 12 574
10/25/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 576
10/25/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 528
12/7/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 608
2/17/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules  

