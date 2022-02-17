SB608 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-17
WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to amend 118.60 (2) (a) 2. c., 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. (intro.), 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. a. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. b.; and to create 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. am., 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. bm. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. cm. of the statutes; Relating to: the prior year pupil attendance requirement to participate in the Racine Parental Choice Program or the statewide parental choice program and allowing a pupil who changes residence to transfer from the Racine Parental Choice Program or Milwaukee Parental Choice Program to the statewide parental choice program. (FE)
|10/11/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Jagler; cosponsored by Representative Schraa
|534
|10/11/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Education
|534
|10/14/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|10/21/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|10/21/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Education, Ayes 4, Noes 3
|563
|10/21/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|10/22/2021 Sen.
|Representative Wichgers added as a cosponsor
|565
|10/22/2021 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|10/22/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 10-25-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|565
|10/25/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|574
|10/25/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|574
|10/25/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|574
|10/25/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 20, Noes 12
|574
|10/25/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|576
|10/25/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|528
|12/7/2021 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Rules
|608
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules
