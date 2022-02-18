Government Head Expresses Pride in HM the King's Incessant High Concern over Rural World, Agricultural Sector

MOROCCO, February 18 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday expressed great pride in HM King Mohammed VI's incessant high concern over the rural world and all agricultural sector's components, as evidenced by His high instructions to launch an emergency program with a significant investment to which the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development contributes.

At the opening of the Government Council, which met through videoconferencing, Akhannouch also expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Sovereign for His High Directions calling for the adoption of a new competitive charter of investment in the framework of dialogue with partners, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council.

In this regard, Akhannouch stressed the determination of the government to ensure the success of this project as soon as possible in order to accelerate job creation, promote equitable development of the sector, and define promising and priority sectors for the national economy, added Baitas.

MAP 17 February 2022