Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,800 in the last 365 days.

Government Head Expresses Pride in HM the King's Incessant High Concern over Rural World, Agricultural Sector

Government Head Expresses Pride in HM the King's Incessant High Concern over Rural World, Agricultu

MOROCCO, February 18 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday expressed great pride in HM King Mohammed VI's incessant high concern over the rural world and all agricultural sector's components, as evidenced by His high instructions to launch an emergency program with a significant investment to which the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development contributes.

At the opening of the Government Council, which met through videoconferencing, Akhannouch also expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Sovereign for His High Directions calling for the adoption of a new competitive charter of investment in the framework of dialogue with partners, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council.

In this regard, Akhannouch stressed the determination of the government to ensure the success of this project as soon as possible in order to accelerate job creation, promote equitable development of the sector, and define promising and priority sectors for the national economy, added Baitas.

MAP 17 February 2022

You just read:

Government Head Expresses Pride in HM the King's Incessant High Concern over Rural World, Agricultural Sector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.