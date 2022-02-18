Moon Technolabs Build Applications By Reducing 35% Development Cost

Reduce 35% Of App Development Cost Effortlessly

At Moon Technolabs, believe that instead of burning a huge chunk of money, encourage businesses to get the MVP built and then use it for a public release.

Using existing digital components to reduce the overall cost of an app is something we strive to offer to our clients. For us, customer satisfaction is the topmost priority, and we abide by the same. ” — Mr. Jayanti Katariya - Techie CEO of Moon Technolabs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile apps have become an integral part of our lives whether we like to admit it or not. And in the past decade alone, mobile app usage has surpassed the maximum. By the end of 2021, a whopping figure of 187 billion apps have already been downloaded.

Subsequently, the demand for mobile apps only increases among the majority of small businesses to large enterprises. And so the journey begins. With so many companies providing mobile app development services around the globe, it’s hard to land on a great firm that sort of has it all.

This wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that today one of the most burning questions in the realm of mobile app development is how do you reduce the mobile app development cost?

The world is increasingly turning online. And Mobile phone works as a medium to cater to the requirements of people as well as businesses. It has become a fierce and competitive race among enterprises to do better in the market. With that being said, developing a new product or app can be a costly affair. The affair businesses try to dodge along the way, but can’t really. This is relatable to the budding entrepreneurs and startups alike because of the lacking of experience, limited resources, and capital. And this has pushed new entrepreneurs to jump on the bandwagon, and stop right there and then. But that shouldn't happen.

Mobile app development has taken the entire world by storm. It has already been forecasted that most of the companies will draw towards mobile app development and 2022 will be a game-changer for businesses.

So, the question is how do you reduce the development cost? What are the steps taken to follow cut down the cost? Well, lucky for inventors, Moon Technolabs: a top mobile app development company in India and USA is also a startup enabler that works diligently and follows the development process religiously and 35% of the cost of app development can easily be reduced. Are you having a hard time grasping this? Don’t worry, it’s true. And we’ll see how it is achieved.

But before that, try to contemplate these scenarios:

---) Who handles your websites and apps when they suddenly crash?

---) When you find an unexpected bug in your app, what do you do?

---) Are you aware of troubleshooting?

Well, most of the businesses outsource these functions to a good website application development company and this is where Moon Technolabs shines. Let’s just take a look at the factors they keep in mind.

(1) Being Clear On Project Requirements

One of the first and foremost things when it comes to reducing the cost of an app is to understand the requirements clearly and then work on it. What we do at Moon Technolabs is pretty straightforward? We take on the requirements, classify them according to the need, keep a well-structured document consisting of the scope of the project and then work on those requirements because getting clear about the entire thing can help you understand the depth of the project and you can cut down on the cost factor.

(2) Say ‘Yes’ To A Minimum Viable Product

This is the most important, effective, and widely used method to develop mobile apps without having to burn much of your cash. A minimum viable product is nothing but a strategically designed prototype consisting of the imperative components and features of the app. At Moon Technolabs, we believe that instead of burning a huge chunk of money, we encourage businesses to get the MVP built and then use it for a public release, and use the raised money for the app.

(3) Cross-platform Development

Being the best custom software development company in the world for years, Moon Technolabs knows that developing an app for a single platform isn’t that productive and advantageous. Cross-platform development makes it easy for you to use a single code base across numerous platforms, ultimately saving you a ton of money and time. It is our job to make sure that your application works without any hassle in all of the platforms that you’ve decided to develop the app. So from Android to iOS, Windows to Hybrid, all your platform compatibility requirements are being addressed thoroughly and this indeed plays a huge role in cutting down the cost of a mobile application.

(4) Using An Iterative Approach

When developing an app, various factors need to be considered before you put the first gear. The conventional approach is mainly used when building an app. But this should be dependent on the requirements and not just because it’s the best way to go about it. Because the conventional approach encapsulates developing a full-fledged application or product and then going through the lengthy process of designing, developing, testing, maintenance, and launching on the market. So, going through all of these steps can be sidestepped in some cases.

Moon Technolabs believes in agile development as well. Because it becomes an overall ideal choice in reducing the cost of the app development and eliminating the risks. What we do is we gather the requirements, keep the data ready and divide the idea into parts so to understand the whole thing more clearly. There are going to be various versions of this idea. Again, the number of versions can vary depending on the complexity of the idea. So, it is always good to manage and rearrange the number of features of various versions and the implementation, required changes, internal and external factors.

(5) Using Credible Technologies

A tech stack is only a bunch of technologies that incorporate bundles, frameworks, programming languages, utilities, servers, and other advanced instruments expected to develop a whole programming project. The expense and time expected for the application are profoundly affected by the tech stack. Additionally, it decides the style and intricacy of application support, application quality, and development work process. The Tech stack comprises front-end and back-end technologies. In any case, a few technologies function admirably in both the front end and back end. There is a demonstrated tech stack that can assist you with bringing down the expense of the whole development process. The absolute most famous tech stacks are LAMP, Python Django, MEAN, MERN, and so forth Utilizing a demonstrated tech stack improves the development process and saves team assets.

(6) Reworking & Reducing Errors

The top-rated custom software development company has it all. And Moon Technolabs takes utmost pride in being one of those few companies. We follow “Trust, but verify” in every phase of the development process. When you follow this procedure, your work becomes almost easy and better for everyone involved. If you’ve lived by this approach then you know how easy it is to get around. The best thing about this approach is the fact that focusing on your errors can help you grow as a company. So, if you’re reworking in every phase of the development process, it just becomes much easier and better. Even if you think the project is not large and you might not need a QA expert to save on the cost, it eventually becomes the sole reason for the higher cost because, without proper testing, things can go south pretty fast. Flaws and errors can drive the cost of app development higher than ever. And we help you avoid all these troubles by following this method.

(7) Customary Troubleshooting

You will deal with bug fixes and steady upgrades even after the application is sent off, so ordinary troubleshooting assumes a crucial part in mobile application development. It's a good idea to hire a specialist who can deal with the steady upgrades and fixes. In that case, hiring a top mobile app development company in India and USA is the best option. And Moon Technolabs is your answer. The specialist team of testers will be the best speculation you will at any point make for your startup. Testing the mobile application is essential for the accomplishment of the mobile application. You want to guarantee that your mobile application is completely tried through a team of testers who are all-around knowledgeable about the gig that they do. Support is an integral part of application development extraordinarily after it is sent off. You want to continually give enhancements and more up-to-date features to keep your crowds intrigued.

Here, Let's Know About Moon Technolabs:

Moon Technolabs is a top mobile app development company that was established in 2009 by techie CEO Jayanti Katariya. The company had made its name in the world of mobile and web development and the above practices are being implemented every day to make sure that the cost of the mobile app development shall reduce to the maximum, and if you’re having any sort of ideas, you can contact us and we shall assist you shortly.

Moon Technolabs is a GESIA award-winning company that developed 700+ mobile apps and successfully delivered 1200+ projects in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Middle East & many with help of 200+ techies to served more than 600+ global clients. Moon Technolabs is a pioneer in:

---) Mobile App Development Services

---) Web Application Development Services

---) On-Demand App Development Solutions

---) eCommerce App Development Services

---) WebRTC App Development Services

---) Blockchain Application Development Services

---) IoT Development Services

---) AR/VR Development Services

---) Cloud Application Development Services

---) Digital Marketing Services

---) Healthcare and Medical App Development Solutions

---) Online Grocery Store App Development Solutions

---) Food Delivery App Development Solutions

---) eCommerce Fashion Store App Development Solutions

---) Hotel and Restaurant Booking App Development Solutions

---) Online eLearning Education App Development Solutions

---) Online Beauty and Salon Booking App Development Solutions

---) Taxi Booking App Development Solutions

---) Fitness and Wellness App Development Solutions

---) Sport & Fantasy App Development Solutions

---) Tour Planning and Ticket Booking App Development Solutions

Let's connect with them to minimize the impact of COVID-19 together.