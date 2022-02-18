Video Game Market Size (2022-2029) | Video Games Industry Share, Revenue and Global Trends Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in video game market are Nvidia Corp., Valve Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sony Computers Entertainment Inc., Mad Catz, PlayJam, BlueStacks, Sony Computers Entertainment Inc., Tencent Corp and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research by Fortune Business Insights, the global video game market will rise at a considerable pace driven by the massive investments in the integration of advanced concepts by major companies across the world. The increasing use of concepts such as AI and VR will emerge in favor of the growth of the market. The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. The rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. Due to travel bans, video game manufacturers are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. The report includes the impact on the Covid-19 pandemic on the global video games market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

Video games have been in constant demand since the early 90s. The integration of technologically advanced concepts in video games has contributed to the increasing adoption of the product across the world. Recent technological advances have yielded a few exceptional products in recent times.

The use of concepts such as virtual reality has enabled games with a real-time experience. The increasing demand for video games has encouraged several large-scale companies as well as attracted newer start-ups over the past few decades. Accounting to the increasing product demand, investments have been pouring into this sector and this factor has also been pivotal to the growth of the overall video games market. Additionally, the increasing internet penetration, coupled with the availability of low-cost cloud platforms will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-game-market-102548

List of companies profiled in the video game market report:

Nvidia Corp.

Valve Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

Mad Catz

PlayJam

BlueStacks

Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

Tencent Corp

Google’s Completes Acquisition of Typhoons Studio; Makes a Statement of Intent in the Gaming Industry

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In December 2019, Google announced that it has completed the acquisition of a game development studio ‘Typhoon.’ Through this acquisition, Google has expressed its intent of penetrating in the gaming market across the world. Google’s acquisition of Typhoon is a huge statement by the company and will come out as a mark of serious competition in the market. Accounting to the wide consumer base of the company, Google’s latest acquisition will not just help the company but will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall video games market in the foreseeable future.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-game-market-102548

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Evolving Markets in Countries such as India and China to Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising demand and adoption of video games in this region will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The evolving markets in regions such as India, China, and Japan will contribute to the growth of the market.

The presence of several large-scale companies will provide impetus to growth. Moreover, high investments by major companies in this region, towards the integration of advanced concepts will also emerge in favor of the growth of the market in this region. The market in North America will also witness considerable growth in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based servers by large-scale companies.

Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Tencent has announced that it will be investing in ByteDance to enter into the core gaming.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/video-game-market-102548

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com