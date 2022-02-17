Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,780 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the TRO against SRA

PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release February 17, 2022

Dispatch from Crame No. 1219: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the TRO against SRA

2/17/22

I join the United Sugar Producers Federation (UNIFED) in welcoming the decision of the Sagay City RTC to issue a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Sugar Regulatory Administration's (SRA) order allowing the importation of 200,000 metric tons of standard and bottler's grade refined sugar.

The arguments being presented by UNIFED are well-taken. The SRA cannot invoke the damage done by Typhoon "Odette" as excuse to allow importation as the production were merely interrupted for about a week, according to UNIFED. They also guarantee that the present production is enough to meet the local demand.

The problem here is the failure to reach out to stakeholders. Intentional or not, what is missing in this case is the voice of stakeholders in the determination of policy. It is clear from SRA Sugar Order No. 3 that it was made without consulting local industry producers.

It appears that SRA merely acted on limited concern over the extent of the damage caused by Typhoon "Odette" but failed to discuss with the stakeholders the actual effect to the overall local sugar industry. If they did, they would have known that the recovery would be faster than they initially predicted and that there is no great rush to import 200,000 metric tons of sugar. Doing so would have shown that the proposed importation would be economically devastating to the local industry.

The key stakeholders here are the farmers/sugar producers. We cannot overemphasize the need to protect local production.

If we allow the unnecessary importation of sugar, our local sugar industry would suffer.

Especially now at the time when we need our economy to recover, we must seize every opportunity to promote buying local. SRA Sugar Order No. 3 goes against that.

#ProtectLocalIndustries #BuyLocal

(Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._1219)

You just read:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the TRO against SRA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.