District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:
Allegheny County
- Mayview Road (Route 3005) between Willowbrook Drive and Boyce Road (Route 3006) in South Fayette Township
- Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough
- Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough
Beaver County
- Route 18 southbound lane restriction between Parkside Drive and Anderson Hozak Road in Hanover Township
- Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township
- Shenango Road (Route 4017) between Route 551 (Wallace Run Road) in Big Beaver Borough to 37th Street Extension in Chippewa Township
- Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township
- North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township
Lawrence County
- Old Plank Road (Route 1003) in Neshannock Township from Woodland Drive to Oakwood Way
- Houston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road
- Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection
- Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection
- Mt. Herman Church Road (Route 2013) between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
