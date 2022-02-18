Submit Release
District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

 

Allegheny County

  • Mayview Road (Route 3005) between Willowbrook Drive and Boyce Road (Route 3006) in South Fayette Township
  • Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough
  • Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough

 

Beaver County

  • Route 18 southbound lane restriction between Parkside Drive and Anderson Hozak Road in Hanover Township
  • Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township
  • Shenango Road (Route 4017) between Route 551 (Wallace Run Road) in Big Beaver Borough to 37th Street Extension in Chippewa Township
  • Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township
  • North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township

 

Lawrence County

  • Old Plank Road (Route 1003) in Neshannock Township from Woodland Drive to Oakwood Way
  • Houston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road
  • Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection
  • Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection
  • Mt. Herman Church Road (Route 2013) between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township

 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

