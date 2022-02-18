District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

Mayview Road (Route 3005) between Willowbrook Drive and Boyce Road (Route 3006) in South Fayette Township

Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough

Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough

Beaver County

Route 18 southbound lane restriction between Parkside Drive and Anderson Hozak Road in Hanover Township

Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township

Shenango Road (Route 4017) between Route 551 (Wallace Run Road) in Big Beaver Borough to 37 th Street Extension in Chippewa Township

Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township

North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township

Lawrence County

Old Plank Road (Route 1003) in Neshannock Township from Woodland Drive to Oakwood Way

Houston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road

Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection

Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection

Mt. Herman Church Road (Route 2013) between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township

