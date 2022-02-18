Libertarian Party of New York To Hold Nominating Convention In Albany County, New York on Saturday, February 19, 2022
The Libertarian Party of New York (LPNY) Special Nominating Convention and State Committee Meeting: Albany NY, Saturday, February 19th, 2022 from 1-5pm.ALBANY, NY, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party of New York (LPNY) Special Nominating Convention and State Committee Meeting will be held on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 from 1-5pm.
Attendees include Larry Sharpe, 2018 Libertarian gubernatorial candidate, and declared 2022 gubernatorial candidate, as well as other candidates for statewide office, and the LPNY State Committee.
The convention and meeting will be held at the following location:
Holiday Inn Express and Suites Albany Airport
16 Wolf Rd.
Albany, NY 12205
Every four years, the LPNY holds a special convention to nominate its candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and U.S. Senator, to provide New Yorkers with more choices for leading the state.
For more information about the Libertarian Party of New York, please visit lpny.org. You may also visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LPNYOfficial , Twitter @LPNYOfficial, or Instagram @LPNYOfficial.
