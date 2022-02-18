Unspoken Releases Its First Single Of 2022, “Love Is Everything We Need”

Unspoken (photo credit, Max Hsu) Unspoken, Love Is Everything We Need" cover artwork Unspoken lead vocalist Chad Mattson (Top Center) leads a cast in comedic scenes from the “Love Is Everything We Need” music video.

Lead Single Is From First New Project In Three Years, Album Slated For July; YouTube Premieres Video Featuring Cameos By Victoria Jackson, Richard Lee Jackson

We can disagree, but we can all agree on the fact that we need to love and respect each other, even when we are at different places in our lives politically, socially, even religiously” — Chad Mattson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity Music recording artist Unspoken releases “Love Is Everything We Need” to radio, digital retail and streaming outlets everywhere today (Feb. 18). The band’s debut single of 2022 is also the lead song from its first full-length album in three years, which is slated to release in July.Along with the audio produced by Chris Stevens (Toby Mac, Carrie Underwood, Mandisa), the Max Hsu, Joshua Wurzelbacher, Nathan Schneider and Emmy and Dove Award-nominated Elliott Eicheldinger-directed “Love Is Everything We Need” video is a YouTube Premieres feature that can be seen now at https://youtu.be/iVAm7D6q008 . The concept music video features Unspoken performing the song while hilarity ensues at a wedding party gone awry. The video highlights comedic cameo appearances by Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live), Richard Lee Jackson (Saved by the Bell: The New Class), Michele Pillar and more.“These last couple years, we, as believers, have had to have some really strong conversations because in our culture, we find it hard to disagree on certain things, and still love and be kind to each other,” says Unspoken lead vocalist Chad Mattson, revealing the impetus behind the new song. “There is this polarization of beliefs, yet Jesus reveals to us in John chapter 13 that it’s love that identifies us with being his kids.“We can disagree, but we can all agree on the fact that we need to love and respect each other, even when we are at different places in our lives politically, socially, even religiously,” continues Mattson. “‘Love Is Everything We Need’ is a song of encouragement for believers, to find ways to love each other even when we don’t see eye to eye on everything. Our love is one of the biggest testimonies we have.”Love, love, love, love Love is everything we needLove, love, love, love Love is what we’re called to beWe may not see eye to eyeBut tell me can’t we all agreeLove, love, love, love Love is everythingLove is everything we need(Lyrics from “Love Is Everything We Need” chorus)“Love Is Everything We Need” follows 2019’s acclaimed, bestselling album Reason, which sparked several radio hits, including the multiformat No. 1 title track and Top 20 singles “You’ve Always Been” and “Just Give Me Jesus.”Playing “Love Is Everything We Need” and its bevy of hits and fan favorites, Unspoken headlines a series of upcoming events featuring special guest Jordan St. Cyr. For all the latest Unspoken tour dates, go to https://unspokenmusic.com/#tour For more Unspoken music, news and information, go to:About Unspoken:Receiving over 236 million on-demand streams, 125 million music video views, 457,000 album sales and 870,000 track sales, Unspoken’s music is as distinct as its roots. Its soulful, pop-flavored songs are led by the Adam Levine-esque vocals of Chad Mattson. With no fear of mixing it up, whether backed by a horn section, gospel choir or hip-hop rhythms, the band released its self-titled album in 2014. The album featured “Start A Fire,” the band’s first radio single and No. 1 AC hit that launched them into headliner positions on tour the following year. The band’s sophomore album, Follow Through (2016), debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Christian Album Chart while its current album, Reason (2019), sparked the band’s biggest, multiformat No. 1 hit so far, “Reason.” Unspoken’s Top 10 AC hits include: “Who You Are,” “Lift My Life Up,” “Good Fight” and “You’ve Always Been.” Having toured with TobyMac, Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, Big Daddy Weave and more, Unspoken band members are living out their mission to be unspoken testimonies to God’s love and power, and to speak what oftentimes goes unspoken.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #

Unspoken - "Love Is Everything We Need" (Official Music Video)