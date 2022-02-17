CPO Meets with Prison Service on New Job Evaluation Exercise

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 17 - The Chief Personnel Officer, Commander Dr. Daryl Dindial, convened a meeting on February 11th, 2022 with senior officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service to commence discussions on a new Job Evaluation Exercise for offices within the Prison Service, subsequent to the last review of the Prison Service Classification and Compensation system which was implemented in the early 2000s.

The CPO recognises the impact the completion of the new Job Evaluation Exercise can have on the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service’s Human Resources Eco-System and its significance and support to the overall institutional strengthening of the Prison Service. Some of the intended possibilities include a revised Compensation and Classification structure for the Prison Service as well as a competency framework that will strengthen performance management as well as recruitment and selection procedures. This will ultimately enable the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service to strategically align its human resources planning activities in support of career development for all Prison Officers.

Coming out of the meeting the Chief Personnel Officer noted that “ The Personnel Department has continued to learn valuable lessons in the leadership, management and administration of Job Evaluation Exercises, and it is well postured to commence this exercise and complete it within the projected budget and timelines. He added “the 1st and 2nd Division Associations of the Prisons Service possesses a cadre of passionate and committed individuals on its Executive who will be directly engaged and consulted throughout this exercise”. The CPO further stated, “work on the RFP is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022 and the Exercise is expected to begin by August 2022”.

The Personnel Department was reminded of the commitment from the Prisons Service about the Exercise, according to Superintendent of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, Ferdinand Bibby “The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service is enthusiastic about the progress that has been made with this long outstanding matter on the Job Evaluation. The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service is committed to working with the CPO to bring forth a resolution of the process that would align with the intended transformation that the Administration has planned for the Service."

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service comprises of one hundred and seventy-three (173) positions representing an establishment of approximately four thousand two hundred and eighteen (4,218) which fall under three major groupings within the Prison Service.