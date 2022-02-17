Submit Release
NEDCO launches Cohort Two of its Business Accelerator Programme

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 17 - This Business Accelerator Programme is aligned to the Roadmap to Recovery Policy which charts a path towards transforming and reengineering our country’s approach to doing business by arresting the fall of the economy and setting it on a trajectory for positive growth.

These were the words of the Honourable Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service as he delivered the feature address at the Launch of Cohort 2 of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) Business Accelerator Programme and Memoranda of Understanding Signing Ceremony on Wednesday 16th January 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

NEDCO – a state enterprise of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service – signed three (3) Memoranda of Understanding with the Caribbean Yard Campus (CYC), the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) and the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP). These organisations will partner with NEDCO to provide support for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with growth potential. The aim is to enable innovative entrepreneurs to develop and grow in diverse sectors.

NEDCO’s Business Accelerator Programme is a 12-month programme which will equip young entrepreneurs with effective tools to compete in the market through access to entrepreneurial development training including Small Business Financing; Entrepreneurial Training; Mentorship; Product Development; Research Analytics and Prototyping Services. Additionally, particular focus is placed on enhancing practical application guided by business practitioners and subject matter experts.

Cohort Two of the Business Accelerator Programme will see twenty-seven (27) new participants spanning several sectors including Carnival Mas Production; Food and Beverage; App Development; Agro-Processing and more.

Speakers at the ceremony included Mr. Clarry Benn – Chairman, NEDCO; Mr. Calvin Maurice - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NEDCO; Mr. Anil Ramnarine – CEO, MIC–IT; Mr. Nigel Parris – CEO, YTEPP and Mr. Rawle Gibbons – Director, Caribbean Yard Campus.

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service and its state enterprise NEDCO remain committed to promoting youth development and encouraging civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across Trinidad and Tobago.

