AB1034 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 17 - An Act to repeal 125.34 (3) (a) 2.; to renumber 125.34 (3) (a) 1.; and to amend 125.29 (3m) (b), 125.29 (3m) (c) and 125.34 (4) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: the sales territories of beer wholesalers and self-distribution by brewers.

Status: A - State Affairs

