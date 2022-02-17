Submit Release
AB1042 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 17 - An Act to amend 118.60 (4d) (b) 1. (intro.) and 121.91 (4) (n) 1.; and to create 118.60 (4e) of the statutes; Relating to: state aid to the resident school district of a pupil attending a private school under the Racine or statewide parental choice program. (FE)

Status: A - Education

