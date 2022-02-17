AB815 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-02-17
WISCONSIN, February 17 - An Act to amend 20.455 (2) (em) (title), 165.95 (title), 165.95 (2), 165.95 (3) (a), 165.95 (3) (d), 165.95 (3) (e), 165.95 (3) (g), 165.95 (3) (h), 165.95 (3) (j), 165.95 (5) (a), 302.43, 967.11 (1), 967.11 (2) and 973.155 (1m); and to create 165.95 (1) (ae) of the statutes; Relating to: expanding the treatment alternatives and diversion programs. (FE)
Status: A - Corrections
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Executive action taken
