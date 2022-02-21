Determined Nurse + Two Influencers are Keys to THE NURSES WALL - a Gift To Globally Honor 20+ Million Unsung Hero Nurses

THE NURSES WALL creator says concept inspired by the "Build it and he will come" voice that relentlessly challenged Kevin Coster in Field of Dreams movie.

Very little time is needed to post nurse-thanking messages on THE NURSES WALL -- a caring gift to perpetually honor the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses. Why would anyone say no? Seriously!”
— Pamela Jane Nye
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year before Covid-19, Pamela Jane Nye had a plan to globally honor the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses during 2020's Year of the Nurse celebration.

Covid-19 stole it!

Nye, however, is an acclaimed nurse with an inspiring "never quit" career history for routinely doing what people wanted her to believe was "impossible." That, however, is a story for another time.

The immediate story for 2022 is THE NURSE WALL which, from conception to date, explains a determined nurse's journey to accomplish the mission that her skeptics again deemed "impossible."

Beginning March 1st, Nye's pathway towards "mission possible" involves identifying, meeting, and persuading two high-profile and influential people who, using very little time and effort, can predictably prove Pam's skeptics are wrong - again.

When Nye was asked, "What leads you to believe these influential people will meet, let alone be persuaded to accept for recruiting invitation?"

Smiling and confidently, Nye answered, "Very little time is needed to post nurse-thanking messages on THE NURSES WALL -- a caring gift to perpetually honor the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses. Why would anyone say no? Seriously!"

Nye's next media release identifies her list of the seventeen high-provide people who, with a mouse or cell phone click, can globally invite 3,032 billion social media followers.

