Electrical Fire in Pepperell Claims One Life 

PEPPERELL — A man who was injured in a fire Tuesday night at his Mill Street home has succumbed to his injuries, said Pepperell Fire Chief Brian L. Borneman, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The victim, an older adult, is not being identified pending full family notifications. He was assisted from the building by a neighbor, who heard smoke alarms activating at about 10:25 pm and called 9-1-1. Pepperell firefighters and police officers brought him from the front landing to an ambulance for transport to an area hospital. An investigation determined that the fire began on the first floor in the wall between the kitchen and living room.

“On behalf of the Pepperell Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Borneman. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community. Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and older adults are at increased risk. Call a professional electrician if you find you’re blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, if you feel a tingling sensation when you touch an appliance, if your wall outlets or switches are warm or discolored, or if you have recurring problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers.”

“Electrical fires often start with too many devices plugged into extension cords or power strips,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Heating appliances like space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet. When you’re charging phones, laptops, or other devices, always place them on a hard and sturdy surface, not on a bed or sofa. And avoid running electrical cords beneath rugs or anywhere they might be pinched by furniture or doorways.”

The Pepperell Fire Department battled the fire for nearly an hour and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. They were assisted at the scene by mutual aid companies from Dunstable, Groton, and Townsend, as well as Nashua and Hollis, NH. The fire was investigated by the Pepperell Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

###