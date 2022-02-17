HIIT Franchise, Volofit, Hits Raleigh
Volofit is actively seeking new franchisees to join their network.
With over 30 locations and counting, Volofit continues to flex its franchise strength through sales push.
Their franchise model combined with the most balanced, results-oriented workout available today and a first-class customer experience is incredible.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIIT fitness sensation, Volofit, has just announced a new location in North Carolina. Raleigh will gain its very first unit, being the second one to land in the state.
— Dave Roddenberry
New franchise owner, Dave Roddenberry, expressed his attraction to the brand and why he pursued the opportunity. “To me, everything comes down to people and product — from top to bottom,” Roddenberry stated. “I found an all-star cast of leaders, support, and peers in Volofit.”
Volofit offers the public a new take on fitness, being the “only group HIIT workout that torches calories while building lean muscle mass”, according to its website. HIIT stands for “high intensity interval training”. The brand focuses on four pillars that produce effective fitness: endurance, strength, power, and agility.
“Volofit has an incredible support model and leadership team,” asserted Roddenberry. “Their franchise model combined with the most balanced, results-oriented workout available today and a first-class customer experience is incredible. I’m very excited to be here at the forefront of the next wave of personal wellness.”
Volofit can be found across the nation in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida, and California. The franchise opportunity includes ongoing support, marketing guidance, site selection assistance, and more. For more information on Volofit or to learn how to become a Volofit franchise owner, visit their franchise page at www.volo-fit.com/franchise.
ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
