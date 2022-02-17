Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
February 17, 2022
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
For release at 1:30 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, to acquire Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc., and indirectly acquire its subsidiary bank, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company, both of Louisville, Kentucky.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.