Korean Fitness Startup Bunnit Officially Launches the Workout Planning & Analysis App BurnFit
Finding a workout route that matches your ability allows you to discover the joy of exercise and experience real growth.”SEOUL, KOREA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The struggle to maintain a workout habit is a long, arduous journey. People fail to stick with workout regimens when they fail to see tangible results in the short term. BurnFit, a workout planning, and analysis app from Korean startup, Bunnit, provides a detailed analysis of the user's workout history so they can track and see their progress, motivating them to keep pushing on. The service aims to ease the whole process of creating a workout habit, so one can focus on the joy of working out.
— Viktor Jung, CEO of Bunnit
The company launched the official English version of BurnFit on February 21st, 2022. The app helps users achieve their fitness goals through comprehensive workout planning and detailed analysis after every workout.
Analyze Logs to Plan and Create Workout Habits With the App
With BurnFit, anyone can create a personalized workout plan simply by selecting exercises. Unlike other workout-tracking apps that offer pre-made workout plans which sometimes guide a person towards inappropriate workouts, BurnFit guides users through the detailed process of creating their own plan with a simple UI and easy-to-use interface.
Once users complete a personalized workout plan, the app collects key data from their workout. It tracks volume, weight, rest time, speed, and patterns to illustrate progress and results. Graphs of essential data and suggestions after each personalized workout allow users to understand their results better and make improvements.
Viktor Jung, CEO of Bunnit, said, “ In order to make the workout sustainable, it’s important for you to find your personal workout routine. Finding a workout route that matches your ability allows you to discover the joy of exercise and experience real growth.”
Expanding Globally With Social Features
The app has been in open beta-testing for over a year in its local market, Korea—to tremendous acclaim. It has recorded over 250k downloads in a year, with 40% user retention and a 4.9 user rating from +3,700 users on both Google Play Store and the App Store.
BurnFit aspires to become the Strava of weightlifting. It’s currently preparing to add community and social features to inspire global users to compete, motivating each other to constantly improve their workout habits. The app is now available on Google Play and the App Store.
BurnFit
BurnFit is a fitness journaling app that allows users to manage their strength training efficiently. It provides easy and intuitive usability that anyone interested in strength training can use. Employing a self-motivated approach, BurnFit has helped thousands of users meet their personal fitness goals.
Download the BurnFit for iPhone or Android.
Connect with BurnFit at www.burnfit.app or on Instagram.
