Volunteers Needed for Christina River Watershed Cleanup April 2

The Moran family with bags of trash they picked up at the Churchmans Boat Ramp site during the 2021 Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

Registration Open for In-Person Event

As part of the month-long 2022 Earth Day celebration in April, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control joins the Christina Conservancy and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary to mobilize volunteers to pick up trash in northern Delaware during the 30th annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

Volunteer registration is now open on the volunteer tab at ChristinaRiverCleanup.org, for an in-person event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 2 at more than 12 sites in northern New Castle County, from Brandywine Hundred south through Glasgow and Bear. Due to the opening of trout season, White Clay Creek State Park will hold its cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16.

“For 30 years, DNREC has partnered with the Christina Conservancy to focus volunteer efforts on keeping the waterways and watersheds of northern Delaware clean through the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Again this year, volunteers are asked to clean up debris, like cigarette butts, beverage containers, food wrappers and more, that impacts water quality and wildlife, and ultimately ends up in the ocean.”

Volunteers registered for the April cleanup dates will receive 30th anniversary Christina River Watershed Cleanup t-shirts while supplies last at their chosen site. Registered volunteers are asked to document their findings on the submission link at ChristinaRiverCleanup.org, or they may use provided paper cards.

Volunteers are encouraged to share cleanup photos as often as they like on facebook.com/ChristinaCleanup for a chance to win a 2022 Delaware State Parks annual pass. Each photo post counts as an entry. Information about the 2022 Christina River Watershed Cleanup will also be posted on social media on Facebook and Twitter.

Cleanup organizers will know by late March if the event must shift from a single-day, in-person affair to a month-long event, due to COVID-19. Their decision will be based on the most current guidance from state public health authorities.

Important Reminders for Cleanup Activities:

Know your limitations and be aware of possibly hazardous areas, including along roadways, streambanks, and steep or slippery slopes.

Dress appropriately for the weather, with sturdy shoes or boots that can get dirty.

Always Recycle Right. Only recycle clean items through curbside recycling or designated drop-off locations. Items with lots of dirt or grit attached or inside should be placed in your household trash.

As encouraged by Governor Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free initiative, make every day a cleanup day — not just once a year — by packing a disposable bag and rubber gloves whenever you take a walk or go hiking, to collect and carry out trash you find along the way.

Avoid These Actions When Cleaning Up:

Don’t enter private property without permission of the landowner.

Don’t place yourself in any danger while volunteering for the Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

For any independent cleanup volunteers participating, don’t collect any trash that your household waste hauler might not accept. Tires, construction materials, and metal drums may be unacceptable.

For more information, visit the Christina River Watershed Cleanup website or email ChristinaRiverCleanup@gmail.com.

