More about DJJ CELEBRATES CTAE MONTH

(Decatur, GA) - February is Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Month and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is joining other secondary-educational institutions to raise public awareness of the achievements of youth enrolled in CTAE programming.

DJJ’s CTAE courses parallel real-world environments and complement classroom instruction for our justice-involved youth. Our collaboration with industry partners and local technical colleges enables our youth to acquire technical college credits and industry-recognized certifications.

“I am proud of the CTAE training provided at our secure facilities across the state,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “The skills our youth develop from these programs will prepare them for a wide range of career opportunities upon return to their communities.”

Currently, the DJJ School has 151 students enrolled in CTAE courses at the Muscogee, Macon, Atlanta, Augusta, Eastman, and Milledgeville Youth Development Campuses and the Caldwell and Terrell Regional Youth Detention Centers. These classes are offered during the school day through the Georgia Preparatory Academy. Once students complete their high school coursework, they are provided additional career-readiness options from CTAE through the Connections Graduate Program. In 2021, DJJ students earned more than 140 certifications.

“One of our goals in the DJJ School System is to prepare students to be workforce ready and earn industry-recognized credentials, said DJJ Deputy School Superintendent Zane Shelfer. “We are proud to partner with technical colleges across the state to offer CTAE programs that help us reach those goals and prepare our students to be successful in the community.”

CTAE programs offered at DJJ secure facilities across the state include:

Business Education

Certification - Microsoft Office Specialist

Facility Locations - Lauren, Terrell, Bibb and Fulton counties

Horticulture

Certification - Nursery Specialist Technical Certificate of Credit

Facility Locations - Richmond, Muscogee and Dodge counties

Fiber Optics/Telecommunication

Certification - Intro to Telecommunications

Facility Locations - Fulton and Baldwin Counties

Barbering

Certification - Shampoo Tech & Master Barber

Facility Locations - Dodge and Richmond Counties

Cosmetology

Certification - Shampoo Tech & Master Cosmetologist

Facility Location - Bibb County

General Automotive

Certification - Automotive Service Excellence

Facility Locations - Dodge County

Construction (Fine Furniture Making)

Certification - OSHA 10-hour

Facility Location - Richmond County

Culinary Arts

Certification - ServSafe Food Handler

Facility Location - Dodge and Bibb County

Fire and Emergency Services/Criminal Justice

Certificate of Credit - CPR, Criminal Justice Fundamental Technical

Facility Location - Muscogee County

Get more information on CTAE month by visiting the Georgia Department of Education at https://gadoe.org/ctae. For details on DJJ's CTAE program, contact DJJ’s Communications office at [email protected].

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' wellbeing, and fostering safe communities. Visit us online at www.djj.georgia.gov.