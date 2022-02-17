More about DJJ CELEBRATES CTAE MONTH
(Decatur, GA) - February is Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Month and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is joining other secondary-educational institutions to raise public awareness of the achievements of youth enrolled in CTAE programming.
DJJ’s CTAE courses parallel real-world environments and complement classroom instruction for our justice-involved youth. Our collaboration with industry partners and local technical colleges enables our youth to acquire technical college credits and industry-recognized certifications.
“I am proud of the CTAE training provided at our secure facilities across the state,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “The skills our youth develop from these programs will prepare them for a wide range of career opportunities upon return to their communities.”
Currently, the DJJ School has 151 students enrolled in CTAE courses at the Muscogee, Macon, Atlanta, Augusta, Eastman, and Milledgeville Youth Development Campuses and the Caldwell and Terrell Regional Youth Detention Centers. These classes are offered during the school day through the Georgia Preparatory Academy. Once students complete their high school coursework, they are provided additional career-readiness options from CTAE through the Connections Graduate Program. In 2021, DJJ students earned more than 140 certifications.
“One of our goals in the DJJ School System is to prepare students to be workforce ready and earn industry-recognized credentials, said DJJ Deputy School Superintendent Zane Shelfer. “We are proud to partner with technical colleges across the state to offer CTAE programs that help us reach those goals and prepare our students to be successful in the community.”
CTAE programs offered at DJJ secure facilities across the state include:
Business Education
- Certification - Microsoft Office Specialist
- Facility Locations - Lauren, Terrell, Bibb and Fulton counties
Horticulture
- Certification - Nursery Specialist Technical Certificate of Credit
- Facility Locations - Richmond, Muscogee and Dodge counties
Fiber Optics/Telecommunication
- Certification - Intro to Telecommunications
- Facility Locations - Fulton and Baldwin Counties
Barbering
- Certification - Shampoo Tech & Master Barber
- Facility Locations - Dodge and Richmond Counties
Cosmetology
- Certification - Shampoo Tech & Master Cosmetologist
- Facility Location - Bibb County
General Automotive
- Certification - Automotive Service Excellence
- Facility Locations - Dodge County
Construction (Fine Furniture Making)
- Certification - OSHA 10-hour
- Facility Location - Richmond County
Culinary Arts
- Certification - ServSafe Food Handler
- Facility Location - Dodge and Bibb County
Fire and Emergency Services/Criminal Justice
- Certificate of Credit - CPR, Criminal Justice Fundamental Technical
- Facility Location - Muscogee County
Get more information on CTAE month by visiting the Georgia Department of Education at https://gadoe.org/ctae. For details on DJJ's CTAE program, contact DJJ’s Communications office at [email protected].
