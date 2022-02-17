Leadership Development Expert Allison Manswell Launches Senior Executive Series ‘SELF’ to Reimagine the Boardroom

Allison Manswell, CEO of Path Forward Consulting

It is time for senior leaders to demonstrate their commitment to the personal growth required for their roles.” — Allison Manswell

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and Chief Results Officer of Path Forward Consulting, Allison Manswell, just announced a new opportunity for executive enrichment. The Senior Executive Leadership Focus (SELF) Program is a comprehensive program designed specifically to equip leaders to overcome the challenges they and their organizations face. It consists of 20 essential content areas required for success in today’s business. Each module is designed to propel and sharpen the senior leader mindset while broadening the scope of their vision to include all diversity elements. Each virtual instructor-led session is an interactive experience geared to explore new frontiers of DEI while shoring up leadership acumen. SELF is an experience designed to provide a safe space for executives to learn from industry experts in a cohort of their peers.

Based on her experience, Allison says "Employees have proven their commitment to their organization, even under the most challenging conditions. It is time for senior leaders to demonstrate their commitment to the personal growth required for their roles."

The Senior Executive Leadership Focus Program starts April 27, 2022, with limited space. Early bird discounted registration is available until March 11, 2022. Reserve now to ensure your seat.

For more information, please contact Michelle Clark at connect@pathforward2impact.com or (443) 267-8708.



About

Path Forward Consulting (PFC) as a talent management firm that delivers products and services that shift organizational behavior from good intentions to business impact. The firm supports business needs and nation-building by offering consulting, training, and coaching services in the areas of leadership development, organizational effectiveness, diversity, and inclusion. Our goal is to support organizations and change the lives of people in traditionally excluded groups by equalizing their participation.

SELF Program Overview