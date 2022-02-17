Policy and Taxation Group Welcomes Two New Board Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- Policy and Taxation Group (PATG), an organization dedicated to the ultimate repeal of estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer (GST) taxes, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Michael and Angela B. Simmons to its Board of Directors.
Michael, the President of Corstar Goldings, Inc., a family-owned holding company and the largest shareholder of the CorVel Corporation, brings a wealth of experience to PATG. Michael has a master’s degree in Finance and Management Policy from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and was previously the President and CEO of North Star Universal, Inc., a publicly owned holding company with investments in industrial and food processing businesses. Michael lives in Minnetonka, Minnesota and is responsible for directing investment activities for his multi-generational family.
Simmons is the owner and manager of ABD Legacy Partners, LLC. She holds a BA in Public Policy Studies from Duke University and has experience as an investment advisor, financial analyst and portfolio manager. Simmons is a member of the Duke Women’s Impact Network, the James B. Duke Society, the Carolinas Family Office Forum and the Family Office Counsel, and serves on the FOC Executive Committee. She is a Board member for the Beaver Family Foundation and Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation and is President of the TSH Charitable Foundation. She is located in Los Angeles, California.
“Taxes affect everyone – manufactures, retailers, restaurants, farms and businesses of all sizes, their employees, their children and grandchildren, and, more importantly, their very legacy,” said the Founder, President and Chairman of Policy and Taxation Group, Patricia M. Soldano. “Our work is to inform and educate legislators and staff, as well as, the executive branch and agencies about the destructive nature of established and proposed tax policies: the jobs that are eliminated, family livelihood lost, and the negative community impact. We are honored to have Jeff Michael and Angela B. Simmons join our efforts.”
For more information about the strategic efforts of PATG to promote both short-term and long-term relief on Capitol Hill, to defeat harmful tax increases and provide practical leadership and community support visit policyandtaxationgroup.com.
About Policy and Taxation Group
Policy and Taxation Group (PATG) Policy and Taxation Group is the leading information, education and advocacy organization working for the reduction and ultimate elimination of estate, gift, and generation skipping transfer taxes, and other taxes that punish hard work and success. Our Mission is to challenge hostile tax policies that meaningfully and measurably impact families and limit the ability of family businesses to remain family owned.
Pat Soldano
Michael, the President of Corstar Goldings, Inc., a family-owned holding company and the largest shareholder of the CorVel Corporation, brings a wealth of experience to PATG. Michael has a master’s degree in Finance and Management Policy from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and was previously the President and CEO of North Star Universal, Inc., a publicly owned holding company with investments in industrial and food processing businesses. Michael lives in Minnetonka, Minnesota and is responsible for directing investment activities for his multi-generational family.
Simmons is the owner and manager of ABD Legacy Partners, LLC. She holds a BA in Public Policy Studies from Duke University and has experience as an investment advisor, financial analyst and portfolio manager. Simmons is a member of the Duke Women’s Impact Network, the James B. Duke Society, the Carolinas Family Office Forum and the Family Office Counsel, and serves on the FOC Executive Committee. She is a Board member for the Beaver Family Foundation and Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation and is President of the TSH Charitable Foundation. She is located in Los Angeles, California.
“Taxes affect everyone – manufactures, retailers, restaurants, farms and businesses of all sizes, their employees, their children and grandchildren, and, more importantly, their very legacy,” said the Founder, President and Chairman of Policy and Taxation Group, Patricia M. Soldano. “Our work is to inform and educate legislators and staff, as well as, the executive branch and agencies about the destructive nature of established and proposed tax policies: the jobs that are eliminated, family livelihood lost, and the negative community impact. We are honored to have Jeff Michael and Angela B. Simmons join our efforts.”
For more information about the strategic efforts of PATG to promote both short-term and long-term relief on Capitol Hill, to defeat harmful tax increases and provide practical leadership and community support visit policyandtaxationgroup.com.
About Policy and Taxation Group
Policy and Taxation Group (PATG) Policy and Taxation Group is the leading information, education and advocacy organization working for the reduction and ultimate elimination of estate, gift, and generation skipping transfer taxes, and other taxes that punish hard work and success. Our Mission is to challenge hostile tax policies that meaningfully and measurably impact families and limit the ability of family businesses to remain family owned.
Pat Soldano
Policy and Taxation Group
+1 714-357-3140
email us here