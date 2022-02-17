The Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Grows With Rising Demand From Military And Defense Industries As Per The Business Research Company's Hyperspectral Imaging System Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers hyperspectral imaging system market size, hyperspectral imaging system market forecasts, major hyperspectral imaging system companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the Hyperspectral Imaging System (HSI) market, increasing demand from the military and defense sectors is expected to drive the growth of the hyperspectral imaging system market going forward. The defense sector requires collecting airborne and space-borne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) information for various internal uses through various electro-optical devices, such as hyperspectral imaging. These devices also have applications in various aerial vehicles. For instance, in 2020, the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) was seeking offers from US operators of remote sensing satellites capable of providing data analytics and imagery services. The DIU is interested in remote sensing technologies such as hyperspectral imaging, synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical imaging, radiofrequency sensing, and infrared imaging. Therefore, the increasing demand from the military and defense sectors propels the growth of the hyperspectral imaging system market.



The global hyperspectral imaging system market size is expected to grow from $15.04 billion in 2021 to $17.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The change in the market's growth trend is mainly due to the companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The hyperspectral imaging system market is expected to reach $33.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

The development of affordable hyperspectral imaging cameras is amongst the promising hyperspectral imaging system market trends. In the historic period, the cost of hyperspectral imaging systems was high, but the recently emerging affordable hyperspectral imaging systems are proving to be helpful in many fields, especially in medical and diagnostics, scientific and laboratory work, and others. For instance, in 2020, Hyspex, a Norway-based company that offers hyperspectral cameras, announced the launch of an affordable universal hyperspectral camera with sharp optics and good accuracy. The camera, featuring a special detector, is designed for field, laboratory, and airborne applications.

Major players in the hyperspectral imaging system market are Headwall Photonics, Specim, Corning Incorporated, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc, Telops Inc., Surface Optics Corporation, CytoViva Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging Ltd, Raytheon Company, BaySpec Inc, Horiba Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Thorlabs Inc, Cubert GmbH, Diaspective Vision GmbH, and Raptor Photonics.

The global hyperspectral imaging system market is segmented by product into cameras, accessories; by technology into push broom, snapshot, others; by application into military surveillance, remote sensing, life sciences and medical diagnostics, machine vision and optical sorting, others.

North America was the largest region in the hyperspectral imaging system market in 2021. The regions covered in the hyperspectral imaging system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

