Surlet Web App Launches Worldwide, Helping Businesses Improve Their Website Mobile App Capabilities

Used by companies such as Walmart, Starbucks and Alibaba, this powerful technology massively increases sales and conversion.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surlet Web App is pleased to announce the launch of its cloud web app software that helps businesses take a traditional website and give it mobile app capabilities. As a progressive web app, (PWA), Surlet allows users to easily convert a website into a web app, combining the best features of apps, and providing an enhanced mobile experience for a fraction of the cost.According to company founder Michael M. Collins, research shows that, these days more than ever, it's important to prioritize mobile users.“Statistics show that people spend 82% of their phone time on mobile apps and only 18% on web browsers,” says Collins. “Further, younger generations are the largest segment of mobile users and they expect a native mobile experience. As a result of these trends, Surlet Web App is offering businesses the opportunity to improve the mobile experience of their website.”Collins adds that consumers love browsing the web on their mobile devices, but often don't get the same experience as being on a desktop and feel discouraged by a website's mobile experience. In fact, according to data from Google, a website that is not mobile friendly can have a negative impact on a business’s bottom line.According to the research:• 61% of users said if they didn't find what they were looking for right away on a mobile site, they'd quickly move on to another site• 50% of people said that even if they like a business, they will use them less often if the website isn't mobile friendly• 79% of people who don't like what they find on one site will go back and search for another siteSome of the benefits of the Surlet Web App include an increase in the number of appointments and sales, and the ability to reach clients instantly on their mobile phones via push notifications, eliminating the need for emails or text messages. While push notifications are currently being used on Android devices, this feature will be introduced for Apple devices in the near future. The app has also been proven to improve customer loyalty.“You’ll get more repeat business by having your logo on your clients’ phones,” concludes Collins. “So you’re only a click away from a new appointment, a new sale, or a new order!”For more information, visit the website at webapp.surlet.com About Surlet Web AppSurlet Web App, based in Miami, is a cloud web app software that helps businesses take a traditional website and give it mobile app capabilities to help them grow.