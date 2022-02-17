Global Diaper Market Share to Hit USD 100 Billion by 2028, at a 5.8% CAGR Growth | Industry Size, Trends & Forecast 2021 -2028 by Facts & Factors

[197+ Pages Research Study] According to a market study report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Diaper Market size & share revenue was worth approximately USD 68.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to around USD 100 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation, Essity Aktiebalog, Unicharm Corporation., and others.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Diaper Market size & share was valued at around USD 68.46 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 100 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

The report explores the diaper market’s drivers & restraints and the impact they have on the demand during the projection period. Moreover, the report analyses emerging opportunities in the diaper market.

A diaper is a thick layer of soft paper or cloth that is wrapped around the waist and attached like underwear. Diapers enable the wearer to urinate or excrete without using a toilet by absorbing or retaining waste products, thus preventing the soiling of outer garments or the external environment. Diapers can provide a variety of important benefits, including comfort, safety, quick changes, improved sanitation, and reduced irritation, among others. Diapers are more comfortable to use because they are widely available in numerous specialist stores and can already be purchased online through several convenient e-commerce websites. Another significant advantage of its use is that it can be easily replaced after being used for a short time, regardless of the location or conditions. Diapers are particularly hypoallergenic, hence protecting against irritations caused by allergies, chemicals, and other factors.

Disposable diapers, cloth diapers, reusable diapers, and recyclable diapers are among the many varieties of diapers available on the market. Disposable diapers are intended to be discarded after a single-use. This could result in better sanitation and reduced irritation. Disposable diapers allow newborns to sleep peacefully without arousing them due to the dampness of the night before. Adult diapers are also offered for adult incontinence. Adult diapers relieve older people of the concern of bladder leakage, allowing them to focus on what is most important in their everyday lives. Similarly, these are excellent absorbent goods that give adult consumers the courage to reconnect with life. These, as a requirement of their existence, support the customers' health and lifespan.

Diaper Industry: Growth Drivers

Growth in the birth rate across the globe

Growth in the birth rate across the globe is the major driving factor for the target market growth. In addition, an increase in the average disposable income coupled with the rise in the number of global workers has augmented the target market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for biodegradable diapers has propelled the target market growth as well. However, the rising price of diapers is expected to hamper the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, development in online retailing is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market over the forecast period.

Growing awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals in diapers

Consumers and parents are becoming increasingly aware of the harmful effects of chemicals in diapers such as tributyl-tin, dioxins, sodium polyacrylate, volatile organic compounds, scents, dyes, and others on their newborns and the environment. Diaper rash, skin irritation, candida infections, and food sensitivities that seem to be related to diaper allergies are among the side effects. Furthermore, because newborn diapers contain a lot of moisture, bacteria, and warmth, they can cause dangerous urinary infections in babies. Globally, developed nations are familiar with diapers and their advantages, but developing countries continue to follow customary practices. As a result, such nations' government agencies and other regulatory authorities are working to raise public awareness. This help in boosting the market growth during the coming period.

Key Findings & Insights from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Diaper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% annually by 2028.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Diaper market was valued at about USD 68.46 billion in 2020 and is likely to surpass USD 100 billion over the forecast period.

On the basis of the fabric segment, the cotton category lead in this segment.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period.

China has roughly 18 million infants per year and dominates the worldwide baby diaper market.

Major Players in the Industry are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Kao Corporation

Essity Aktiebalog

Unicharm Corporation

Key Assistance:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Fabric, by Type, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Leading Key Manufacturers and Other top Manufacturers

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 68.46 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 100 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation, Essity Aktiebalog, Unicharm Corporation, among others Key Segment By Fabric, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis:

The global diaper market is segmented based on fabric, type, and region.

In terms of fabric, the target market is categorized as cotton, polyester, hemp, and others. Among these, cotton is the leading category. Usage of organic cotton by cloth diaper brands has grown. In addition, cotton diapers have the benefit of being comfortable, soft, and they are made of natural materials these materials are easily available.

In terms of type, the target market is categorized as a disposable diaper, cloth diaper, pocket diaper, and others. A disposable diaper contains an absorbent pad inserted between two sheets of nonwoven fabric. These diapers keep liquid away from the baby's skin. Most disposable diapers absorb the urination of a child that is likely to produce through a single-use. Hence, such diapers are convenient.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the target market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period owing to the speedy urbanization as well as the increasing population in the region.

In addition, the demand for adult diapers is also increasing in the region. Numerous initiatives are taken by adult diapers companies to spread awareness of appropriate usage. This has been propelling the target market in the region as well. Moreover, rising trends of online purchases coupled with e-commerce are augmenting the target market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are majorly contributing to the growth of the target market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the diaper market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the diaper Market forward?

What are the Diaper Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the diaper Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Diaper Market sample report and company profiles?

This report segments the Diaper market as follows:

Global Diaper Market: By Fabric Segmentation Analysis

Cotton

Polyester

Hemp

Others

Global Diaper Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Disposable Diaper

Cloth Diaper

Pocket Diapers

Others

Global Diaper Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



