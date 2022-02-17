EXPANDING THE BIOPHARMA INDUSTRY IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Secondcell Bio announces plans for the creation of a new biopharma sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, S. Arabia, and UAE.
I am moving to the UAE to add what I can, as a biotech inventor, to ongoing efforts in the UAE to expand the biopharma sector.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secondcell Bio™ announces plans for the creation of a new biopharma sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The company will also host a new annual conference based on using its demonstrated biotechnology originating from a Nobel-Prize winning laboratory at The Rockefeller University to implement a drug discovery engine to create a “Made in UAE” biopharma sector on the ground. The initial goal of the scalable biopharma endeavor will be to generate 100 Investigational New Drugs (INDs) for subsequent human clinical trials following an expandable model that can be franchised and exported to other countries in the GCC and beyond.
Secondcell Bio™ will move and build its operational research headquarters to the United Arab Emirates. This is in stark contrast to prior efforts where foreign companies seek capital alone, and it will be done in partnership with stakeholders in the UAE as a public-private partnership.
The goal of the endeavor will be not only to create a biotech sector, but to build it, “MADE IN UAE”, and then to franchise it, including the creation of “Emiraticell Bio™”, “Africancell Bio™”, “Globalcell Bio™,” etc.
Secondcell™ injects unique and enabling biotechnology, termed Chromovert® Technology, into ongoing discussions in the region relating to building a biotech hub. Originating from a Nobel-Prize winning laboratory at The Rockefeller University in New York City, Chromovert® is a unique and enabling feature that both permits and turbo charges the creation of a new highly robotic and automated pharmaceutical company and seeding of a biotech sector.
The technology platform has been demonstrated to be multi-use. Prior example results include the development of a clinical stage novel non-addictive pain blocker fast-tracked by the FDA and presented at Gov. Chris Christie’s panel on the opioid epidemic at The White House and a natural flavors discovery program built to reduce sodium and sugar in the diet in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods and Nestle.
Due to its unique ability to implement cost-effective drug discovery programs in any disease category, the technology is ideal for the creation and franchising of a broad-based research alliance that includes leading researchers and research organizations throughout the region.
The multi-use technology decreases the cost of investment and increases the likelihood of success in the pharmaceutical drug discovery process. Currently, the industry average failure rate in drug discovery is a staggering 98%. This points to a dire need for improvements at all stages of the expensive and time-consuming process, which is estimated to cost over $1 billion USD and take between 8 to 13 years for each new FDA-approved drug. Chromovert® has been demonstrated to increase the odds of success in the earliest, most cost-effective stages of the process.
“I am moving to the UAE because my goal is to add what I can, as a biotech inventor and founder, to ongoing efforts on the ground to build true and lasting partnerships. By combining our demonstrated technology with the resources of the Gulf Region, we and our partners have a unique opportunity to create the leading pharmaceutical enterprise of the future,” says Secondcell Bio sole owner Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD, Rockefeller University alumnus and inventor of Chromovert® Technology.
Secondcell’s™ highest goals and aspirations are to add what it brings to the global environment to advance the development of biotechnology, pharmaceutical drugs, and human health worldwide.
Secondcell Bio™ attended an exploratory two-week summit in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in February 2022. The biopharma company will be returning to the region in March 2022 to continue discussions with all interested partners, stakeholders and leadership. Together with stakeholders in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Secondcell Bio™ also announces creation of an annual biotech gathering in the Middle East to expand the regional biopharma economic sector using its Chromovert® Technology.
ABOUT SECONDCELL BIO™
Secondcell Bio™ is building greater partnerships to realize the full potential of its Chromovert® Technology. Secondcell™ is making its technology available to researchers in universities around the world. For the scientific report on Chromovert® Technology, go to Nature Springer at: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10529-021-03101-5. Materials and methods to operate the technology are available online at https://www.secondcellbio.com/.
