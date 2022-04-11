Comprehensive Men's Sexual Health Solutions Added to Buenafe Clinic
Dr. Jay Buenafe has added the latest effective treatments for Erectile Dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health concerns to his clinic in Winnipeg.
Together, we can find ways to help our patients live more comfortably, joyfully, and to their fullest potential.”WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexual wellness is essential to your health and happiness and can be maintained as you age. The benefits of a healthy and active love-life include living longer, feeling good, and a stronger relationship with your partner. To help you achieve your sexual well-being, Buenafe Clinic for Men in Winnipeg now also offers rapid access and effective treatments for Erectile Dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health concerns.
— Dr. Jay Buenafe
At Buenafe Clinic, we do our best to offer the most suitable treatment to each patient. Our treatment process is focused on this goal, starting with a confidential initial visit. Our Winnipeg clinic is thus proud to now also offer a wide array of procedures and innovative treatments for Men’s Sexual Health concerns such as:
Erectile Dysfunction
Buenafe Clinic offers multiple ED treatment with the latest technology with options ranging from low intensity shockwave therapy, injection therapy and Trimix treatment and counselling with a certified sex therapist.
Premature Ejaculation
Premature ejaculation involves a complex interaction of psychological and biological factors. A wide variety of treatment options including psychosexual and behavioural therapy through our certified sex therapist, topical and oral medications, as well as the surgical option of penile frenulectomy.
Peyronie’s Disease
Peyronie’s disease is an acquired penile curvature due to scar tissue in the penile shaft. Treatment plans including therapies such as intralesional injections (PRP, Pentoxifylline, Verapamil), topical and oral medications, low intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices and lifestyle modification.
Testosterone Assessment
The need for testosterone replacement therapy may not be reliably determined through a total testosterone measurement. At Buenafe Clinic, we review patient histories, as well as order comprehensive testosterone lab panels to decide if patients need testosterone replacement therapy.
Delayed Ejaculation
Delayed ejaculation can be temporary or a lifelong problem. Treatment options include low intensity shockwave therapy, PRP injections and sex therapy. All therapies apply to both lifelong and acquired DE.
Penile Enlargement
Natural penis enlargement can be possible with injection therapy. No surgery is necessary, and no fillers are used. Injection therapy is a simple and near painless procedure which uses factors drawn from the patient’s own blood, and therefore the therapy is non-invasive, with no side effects or risk of allergic reaction from one's own biological material.
Dr. Jay Buenafe MD, CCFP, FCFP, the founder of Buenafe Clinic is a well-known and respected physician in Manitoba with 15 years of practice. Buenafe Clinic is part of the Precision Sexual Health Clinics and is also an affiliate of the Gentle Procedures network. At Buenafe Clinic our mission is to uphold the highest international standards of male health care, while treating all our patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.
Dr. Buenafe is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of his patients at his Manitoba clinic.
