Famed Texas Attorney & Philanthropist Thomas J. Henry Treats Senior Staff & Friends to Super Bowl LVI
Thomas J. Henry gifted dedicated Staff, friends & family with a $1M suite for the big game, and other extravagant experiences throughout Super Bowl weekendNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed Texas attorney, Thomas J. Henry gifted his senior staff from his law firm along with a selection of close friends with a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl LVI weekend experience. Flying in on a $250K jet, guests of Thomas J. Henry were treated to extravagant parties before the big game including the annual Sports Illustrated pre-Super Bowl party, as well as amazing parties with performances from award-winning artists Drake and Justin Bieber. Thomas J. Henry then had a beautiful $1M suite at the stadium for a beautiful view of the championship game. Hotel accommodations provided by Thomas J. Henry were at the discreet, luxurious hotel L'Ermitage in the heart of Beverly Hills.
“The Super Bowl was a fantastic experience all around. From the game to the halftime show to the crowd, I can’t think of any other event that matches the Super Bowl’s energy. The weekend was made even better by the fact that I was able to share it with some of my firm’s most dedicated attorneys who do so much for our clients and their families,” said Thomas J. Henry.
Some notable attendees included Thomas J. Henry, Thomas J Henry Jr., Evelyn Crossland, Carmelo Anthony, Naturi Naughton, Ruben Herrera, Chris Spencer, D-Nice, Malcolm D. Lee, Roger Turk, Sylvia Rhone, and Christian Vazquez. Some notable celebrities seen were Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Guy Fieri, and French Montana.
About Thomas J. Henry:
Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.
Thomas J. Henry Law is the largest personal injury plaintiff’s firm in Texas with a team of more than 200 attorneys representing clients from offices in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Houston, Texas. The firm has built a reputation for its ability to secure record-breaking verdicts against even the largest of defendants, having successfully litigated against some of the largest companies in the world, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.
Thomas J. Henry and his law firm are regularly recognized for their success in the legal industry as well as for Thomas J. Henry’s contributions to local and global communities.
In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named “Law Firm of the Year” by the American Institute of Legal Professionals. In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine’s Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer’s (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict and secured one of the Top 10 Verdicts in Texas and Top 50 Verdicts in the U.S. as recognized by TopVerdict.com.
Other recent results include:
• $50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney’s Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000)
• $35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney’s Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00)
• $30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney’s Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57)
• $12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney’s Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)
• $10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney’s Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)
• $10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney’s Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00)
Thomas J. Henry has been named a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a lifetime charter member of Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America. He is an active philanthropist supporting a number of causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.
For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn