Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer Phillip Hayes has an Outstanding Track record of Defending Clients.

Lawyer Phillip Hayes has an Outstanding Track record of Defending Clients.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal defense lawyer Phillip Wayne Hayes has achieved unrivaled outcomes in his profession, winning 82 jury trials out of his first 86 in North Texas-area courtrooms — an astounding 95% success rate. Hayes was recently honored with admission into the Lawyers of Distinction organization.
Hayes attributes his victories to his comprehensive knowledge of Texas and federal criminal law and his previous experience as an assistant district attorney in Dallas County. As a former prosecutor, Hayes possesses unique insights into the strengths and weaknesses of government cases against his clients. Hayes has handled more than 8,000 cases total, and he says that much of his success is due to dedication and hard work, along with a propensity to take cases to trial if necessary. In the latter instance, Hayes is known for his preparation, tenacity and aggressive defensive style in the courtroom that have led to improved plea offers for his clients from prosecutors.
Hayes says that he constantly informs himself and stays on top of new developments, changes and legislation in the legal process. In every case, he carefully analyzes his clients’ chances, and he always seeks to exploit any weaknesses in government arguments, fighting to protect his clients’ rights. His objective is to win an acquittal or the best possible alternative, given the circumstances. Hayes always conducts a thorough investigation into the government’s position and will take the time to address any and all of a client’s concerns and questions related to their case, based on his extensive experience.
The goal is to enable a client to make the best, most informed decisions and to anticipate any moves by the government. If the government makes a plea offer, Hayes will help a client evaluate it, and if a case appears that it’s going to head to trial, he will work with a client to develop the best trial strategy, based on their individual situation. Hayes was born in Texas, and he has an instinctive understanding of how Texas juries think. He knows the repercussions a criminal conviction in Texas brings, and he knows the impact a conviction can have on a client’s future. Clients who receive counsel from Hayes can depend on the accuracy of his information and the wisdom of his advice.
Hayes has an innate understanding of the gravity of his clients’ prospects and standing, and he consciously limits the number of cases he takes on, so he can consistently provide his clients with personal service, attention to detail, and the highest-quality defense.
Hayes is located in Dallas, Texas. His office represents defendants in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, including in Irving, Mesquite, North Dallas, and Allen. He also serves clients in Collin, Kaufman, Denton, and Tarrant Counties.
