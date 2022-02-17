Designer Malan Breton Debuts Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

SohoMuse Co-creator & CEO Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin walks runway for Designer Malan Breton ©Getty Images Designer Malan Breton, Irina Pantaeva ©Getty Images Mason Grammer walks the runway ©Getty Images

Malan Breton Presented Fantôme His Fall/Winter 2022 Collection as part of NYFW x Runway 7; SohoMuse Co-creator Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin walked in runway show