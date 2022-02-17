Designer Malan Breton Debuts Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
SohoMuse Co-creator & CEO Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin walks runway for Designer Malan Breton ©Getty Images
Malan Breton Presented Fantôme His Fall/Winter 2022 Collection as part of NYFW x Runway 7; SohoMuse Co-creator Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin walked in runway showNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 2022, Malan Breton presented Fantôme, a collection of fine jewelry, ready to wear, and evening wear inspired by the 1982 Ridley Scott film “Blade Runner” starring the actress Sean Young, at Runway 7 during NYFW. The collection plays off the sensitive themes of conscience, morality, vision, empathy, dystopia, and vision. The award-winning designer and costumer – as well as film and music video director, producer, musician, columnist, and photographer – celebrated his 25th year in the fashion industry as he debuted his Fall/Winter 2022 Collection.
Daughter of Kelsey and Camille Grammer Mason Grammer, iconic 1990s supermodel Irina Pantaeva, Billboard recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, New York City Ballet dancer Georgina Pazcoguin and Project Runway’s Mimi Tao walked in the runway show, which featured Breton’s signature tailored women’s suiting, chic wrap coats with fur collars, and voluminous ball gowns. As part of his presentation, the designer debuted his new interactive couture NFT – created as a 3D animation – by which loyalists can, via photo scan, become fully animated avatar supermodels, complete with a Malan Breton wardrobe, but of course.
Actor Titus Burgess, Broadway star Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge, and America’s Next Top Model’s Miss J Alexander were front row to see Malan Breton latest collection. Presented as part of NYFW x Runway 7, the forty-six-look collection featured futuristic soft ethereal silhouettes created in silk chiffon, silk brocade, cashmere, and leather with strong silhouettes in day, evening, and red-carpet wear. The collection featured live music, dance, and film elements produced by the members of the social media platform SohoMuse. Models were styled by celebrity stylist Montgomery Frazier. The show also included his famous suiting, that has been worn by celebrities on the red carpets of the BAFTAS, The AMA’s, TONY Awards, to the Emmys.
Breton is known as the “master of the women’s suit” in the United Kingdom, “Fashion United” The collection is partially constructed of reclaimed materials.
Breton, famous for stirring up standing ovations at NYFW, MQVFW, Shenzhen Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week, will present a multimedia experience to the audience.
Breton recently won the 2021 London Fashion Film Festival award for co-directing the film “IMMORTAL” and was an official selection of the Cameramoda, Cinecitta sponsored fashion film festival Fashion Film Festival Milan.
Film is an important part of the design process for Breton, who writes a movie script each season, and designs fashion for his characters, composes music, creates animations, and visual esthetics, to tell a story that will follow the collections to their vendors all over the world. This collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of Malan Breton in fashion, a journey that began in NYC, it was important for him to bring this collection back to his humble beginnings in fashion, NYC, a place very dear to his heart. Where he presented his first collections at Bryant Park as a part of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Breton had presented his collections on schedule at London Fashion Week since 2017, before that NYFW…
About Malan Breton:
Award-winning Fashion Designer, Costume Designer, Film and Music Video Director, Producer, Musician, Columnist, and Photographer, Malan Breton has been noted by British Vogue as “The Most Influential Designer You Have Never Heard Of.” Breton has dressed icons such as the British Fashion Counsel’s “Ambassador for Positive Change” Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing Celine Dion, Janelle Monae, Ariana Grande, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, and Little Mix. In 2021 Breton partnered with GOOGLE to be the first fashion designer to participate in the GOOGLE Cameos program. Originally from Taipei, Taiwan, Malan became the first designer to become a part of the cryptocurrency phenomenon, opening the first blockchain-based, online, retail shop in fashion. One of America’s most recognizable faces thanks to appearances on Project Runway and The Malan Show, Malan Breton stops his fashion shows to mediate, and responds to every single client personally on his buzzing Instagram feed.
For more information, visit: www.malanbreton.com
About SohoMuse:
SohoMuse is the premier online community for creative professionals. It is a destination for creative professionals to represent themselves, connect with each other, find work opportunities, learn, teach, and develop their careers. SohoMuse focuses on the main sectors of the Global Creative Industry: architecture and related services; creative goods and products; entertainment and digital media; fashion and fine arts and performing arts. Among the career roles in SohoMuse’s target member base: writers; actors and performers; graphic and visual designers; illustrators; photographers; music supervisors; sound engineers; video/film and tv producers; creative directors and game designers. SohoMuse enables creatives to expand their networks and opportunities, source and hire top talent and collaborate with other creatives in one secure and trusted online environment, from anywhere around the globe. SohoMuse provides all the networking tools creatives need to promote projects, source talent, share and sell services; www.sohomuse.com.
About Runway 7:
Recognized as the first and only hybrid of its kind, Runway 7 Fashion is a vertical one-stop fashion platform representing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media celebrities and commerce. Runway 7 not only has the capability of offering its designers production to develop their collection samples, but also produce a professional runway show that is presented to an audience of industry insiders, media, buyers and VIPs. Runway 7’s expansive style marketplace offers guests a true experiential event both in person and online to directly engage with brands and designers. Runway 7 debuted in September 2021. www.runway7fashion.com.
