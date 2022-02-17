DES Startup Forum 2022 call is now open

DES Startup Forum arrives for the first time in Malaga to bring together the most innovative startups and the entire international technology ecosystem.

MADRID, SPAIN, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DES – Digital Enterprise Show , the leading event in digital transformation that will take place in Malaga (Spain) from June 14 to 16, opens the call to participate in DES Startup Forum 2022. DES Startup Forum is an event where startups and scaleups from around the world will present their innovative projects to corporations, business angels and venture capital specialized in their sectors, to accelerate their growth and contributing to improving the competitiveness of different industries with technology and sustainability as flagship.Entrepreneurs, startups and technology centres from around the world with disruptive projects and ideas related to Industry 4.0, Fintech or Insurtech, Health, Media and Entertainment, Smart Logistics, Smart Cities and Public Sector, Tourism and Hospitality and Retail can apply now to participate at DES Startup Forum 2022. Proposals can be submitted until May 18th on DES official website All applications received will be evaluated by a committee of experts who will choose the 10 finalist startups of each vertical industry, assessing aspects such as innovativeness, viability, impact on the economy, society and the environment, or the scalability and implementation of the projects, among others.Selected projects will participate in the Digital Business World Congress, as well as pitch their ideas in front of investors and specialized funds. A three-days agenda for tech entrepreneurs with investors but also with different industries looking for the most disruptive technology and game-changing projects.In this edition, within the claim "Reimagine Business", DES - Digital Enterprise Show will highlight the importance of digital transformation as a lever to accelerate, while highlighting those companies that have already reimagined their businesses by integrating digitization into their DNA and promoting strategies aligned with the Agenda 2030 SDGs to be more competitive, efficient and sustainable."Young and emerging companies are providing new, innovative and disruptive solutions capable of transforming business models, so we want to enhance the collaborative relationship between innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to promote the visibility of these projects and initiatives, while generating real business opportunities in the short and medium-term," states Sandra Infante, Digital Enterprise Show director.In the last edition, startups such as Wooptix, Dronak Robotics, Payflow, AdaptAI, among others, presented their ideas and projects to drive digital transformation through Industry 4.0, tourism, smart cities, banking and payment methods or health.