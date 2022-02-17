‘UNIFARM Launch’ the IDO launchpad for UniFarm introduces its first IDO with ‘BattleVerse’
We'd planned to make UniFarm Launchpad live in Q2 2022. However, seeing the demand from our partners and investors, we are glad to announce ‘UNIFARM Launch’ and our first IDO with BattleVerse.”SINGAPORE, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With cryptocurrencies storming up the entire industry ever so often, leading group farming staking protocol- ‘UniFarm’ is delighted to announce its IDO Launchpad- ‘UNIFARM Launch’. The aim behind the launch is to provide UniFarm stakers with new investment opportunities. The launchpad also intends to drive innovations within the industry by constructing a bridge between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 services while enabling new projects to create a mark for themselves at the time of their launch and make the process of identifying good projects easy for the users.
Identifying the increasing demand for new investment opportunities, ‘UNIFARM Launch’ - the IDO Launchpad for UniFarm is coming up with their first IDO with BattleVerse. BattleVerse is a free peer-to-peer online game powered by DeFi x NFT and blockchain technology to list IDO and CEX. UniFarm stakers can join BattleVerse as the early investors for all the exciting IDO launches that the project plans to introduce.
Commenting on the launch, Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder, UniFarm said, “We had planned to make UniFarm Launchpad go live in Q2 2022 as per our roadmap. However, seeing the increasing demand for our existing partner projects and investors seeking newer investment opportunities via our platform, we are glad to announce ‘UNIFARM Launch’ and our first IDO with BattleVerse. In the last few months, UniFarm has made incredible progress which is evident in the quality of partnerships along with several achievements like cross-chain integration with Binance, Polygon, Ethereum, and Avalanche.”
Adding to the announcement, Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm said, “BattleVerse even before its launch has acquired a number of significant collaborations. It gives us immense pleasure to announce that platforms like Seedify, Enjinestarter, Equinox, BullPerks, Gamestation, and 0xbull have confirmed their IDO release on our platform starting from 16th February 2022.”
Participation Details:
To participate in the IDO launch, users have to stake 25K $UFARM tokens to get whitelisted for the BattleVerse IDO. The single-staking cohort for the IDO launch will be on Binance Network (BSC) with BEP-20 tokens. The cohort will be a locked pool that will last for 90 days. The stakers will also get a guaranteed minimum APY of 20% and a maximum APY of 116%. Users will also get an exciting chance to participate in BattleVerse’s upcoming IDO at UNIFARM Launch by participating in this exclusive cohort.
The Cohort will go live on February 16, 2022, @ 1:30 PM UTC. Whitelisted wallet addresses would be confirmed on February 18, 2022.
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows users to maximize their returns on their tokens and allows projects with a new token to be able to grow their tokens. It also provides investors and DeFi projects to create value by allowing them to stake one token and farm numerous other tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Website: https://unifarm.co/
About BattleVerse
BattleVerse is a user-driven platform that empowers users by paying them for their time and enjoyment. By applying innovative tokenomics, financial, and gaming techniques, this platform also integrates the best-decentralized technology used in DeFi and NFTs, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), to create a truly unique and everlasting free to play, play to earn ecosystem. This game allows players to make money while having fun. BattleVerse makes use of blockchain technology to ensure transparency and a fair payment system. BattleVerse provides beautiful gameplay and transparent payments so that users can earn money on their own leisure!
