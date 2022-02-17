Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,960 in the last 365 days.

EU Reiterates its 'Unchanging' Position of Non-recognition of So-called 'sadr'

EU Reiterates its 'Unchanging' Position of Non-recognition of So-called 'sadr'

MOROCCO, February 17 - The European Union (EU) on Wednesday reiterated, in the clearest way, that its position has not changed regarding the Sahara issue, stressing that none of its Member States recognize the so-called "sadr".

Responding to a question about an invitation that would be extended to the separatists to take part in the European Union-African Union summit, which opens Thursday in Brussels, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, underlined that the European side did not invite the Polisario.

"The fundamental point to clarify is that for this Summit, the European Union is co-organizer with the African Union (...) therefore it is the African Union which took charge of the invitation" on the African side, he explained.

He added that this invitation from the African Union "does not change the position of the European Union", namely that it does not recognize this entity, nor does "any of the EU Member States."

This position is in line with the one expressed by the EU at the EU-AU Summit in Abidjan in 2017.

MAP 16 February 2022

You just read:

EU Reiterates its 'Unchanging' Position of Non-recognition of So-called 'sadr'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.