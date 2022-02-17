Automotive Internet of Things Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities | Automotive IOT Market

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The automotive IoT market was valued at US$ 19.9 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 165.5 billion by 2025

The Automotive Internet of things (IoT) refers to a global network of connected physical devices and components around the world interconnected via the web. These devices are usually equipped with Internet-enabled sensors which provide continuous data collection and transfer. The devices may include any one of a variety of technologies, including computers, consumer electronics, medical devices, or even vehicle engines. The systems are capable of sensing and interpreting data and processing them for usage in a dynamic way. These networks are used in many different industries, including automotive maintenance, fleet management, customer service, or distribution. In short, an automobile's onboard computer is used to collect data, process them, and present them to the right party or parties in real-time.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Audi AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Google Inc.

• Intel Corporation.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Thales Sa

• Tomtom N.V.

Detail Automotive Internet of Things Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Offerings:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Connectivity Form Factors:

• Embedded

• Tethered

• Integrated

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Communication Type:

• In-Vehicle Communication

• Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

• Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Application:

• Navigation

• Telematics

• Infotainment

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Automotive Internet of Things Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Recent Updates:

• In January 2021, Tata Consultancy Services a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has launched the Autoscape™ solution suite to enable connected and autonomous vehicle ecosystem players – such as automotive OEMs, suppliers, fleet owners, and start-ups

• In September 2020, TomTom releases new tech for autonomous vehicles to better manage roads and weather

• In October 2020, Tesla has announced its plan to launch a self-driving vehicle

