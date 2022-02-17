Water And Sewage Market Treats Micro Pollutants By Utilizing Advanced Technologies

Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.

The global water sewage market size is expected to grow from $578.41 billion in 2021 to $631.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Water and sewage market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The water and sewage market demand is expected to result in a value of $852.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Water and sewage market report shows that water treatment plants are using energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery. Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. For example, MABR technology is being used at OxyMem, an Irish water treatment company, is 75% more efficient than conventional wastewater treatment technologies.

Major players covered in the global water and sewage market are VVeolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp, American Water Works Company, Inc., Carrier Corporation, United Utilities, Severn Trent Plc, and Anglian Water.

TBRC’s global water and water and sewage market segmentation is divided by type into water supply & irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities, steam & air-conditioning supply, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial, by type of operator into public operator, private operator.

Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Water Supply & Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Type of Operator (Public Operator, Private Operator) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

