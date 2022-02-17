Gordon welcomes endorsement by leading agri group

Senator Richard J. Gordon today welcomed the endorsement of a leading agriculture group for the upcoming national elections this May 9th.

Gordon, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, thanked the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) for recognizing his efforts in advocating for a sustainable development of agriculture in the country.

"Our agriculture sector needs a massive upgrade to be able to realistically sustain the growing needs of our growing country, and if enough, other countries as well," said Gordon.

"Tayo ay nagpapasalamat sa FFF dahil kanilang kinikilala ang ating pagtangkilik sa pagyabong at pag-unlad ng ating mga magsasaka mula sa taon-taon na sakuna at kapahamakan," he added.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Board Chairman and former Agriculture secretary Leonardo Q. Montemayor, the FFF endorsed several candidates for the Senate, including Gordon.

Montemayor stated that Gordon has an outstanding record of public service and firm support for the agricultural sector, especially on critical concerns like the Philippine membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.

Gordon was also lauded for pledging in setting up honest-to-goodness safety nets and competitiveness-enhancement measures in agriculture and reversing the government's reliance on food importation.

The senator also continued to push for the passage of the Regional Infrastructure Coordinating Hub (RICH) bill, an area that will serve as a one-stop-shop for farmers to fulfill their differnt needs.

"Magagaling ang mga farmer natin. Ang gusto nila, pag nagpasok sila ng kanilang produce, dapat makakuha ng tubo na kaya nila at talagang gaganahan," Gordon pointed out.

"Nandoon na ang airport, seaport, access to the markets... Gusto ko magkaroon sa Central Luzon ng agricultural, business, and science hub na nandoon na lahat ang sources ng extension, paglalagyan ng silos at truck, pati presyo alam na," furthered Gordon.

The RICH bill was passed by both legislative chambers in the 17th congress but was vetoed by Pres. Duterte.

It would have provided hundreds of thousands of jobs for workers living near Metro Manila, and is easily accessible by land or air.

Founded in 1953, the FFF is known for its extensive presence in the grassroots and boasts a membership of over 200,000 farmers, fisherfolk, and other rural workers.

Much like Gordon, the FFF has pushed for policies concerning the enabling of agriculture to achieve food security, job creation, and equitable growth.