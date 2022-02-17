SourceLess Blockchain AMA Event - Aske Me Anything - recap and summary

sourceless ama event with crypto wolf on telegram

This is a recap and a summary of the AMA event that took place on February 16, 2022 at 18:00 UTC on the Telegram host channel of the event, Crypto Wolf.

Crypto Wolf : Q1. Could you please introduce yourself and SourceLess in details?Alexandru Stratulat:Sourcelss it's an hybrid (private and public) blockchain based ecosystem. Our Blockchain it's based on zero knowledge snark technology, having the most important feature, 1mb (max) quantity required for a full validation node, and we are developing ARES, our own native programmibg language (similar but more complex then solidity). We have 3 major points: wnft (str.domains) DLT and the blockchain itself.For all ecosystem we obtained a USA provisional patent in january 2022, and we will also be 20022 ISO compliant.Iulian Bondari:SourceLess is a revolutionary technology that uses Distributed Ledger, Peer-to-Peer connections and Str.domain as the account identifier, to connect every human and every existing Blockchain, in a Web3 platform, creating the first World Wide Blockchain under Sourceless Platform.Alexandru Stratulat:We got a Provisional Software Patent No.US63/294,483. Licence Granted: 05 January 2022Q2. What’s the motivation for starting SourceLess project?Alexandru Stratulat:The better of all of us, the next technology step in it, for sure is blockchain, and the benefits should be for the community itself. Since the start of the web as we know it, there are a few large points that are touched by real innovation. Iulian will tell our partnership done untill now, and that will reflect all what we do!Iulian Bondari:Last year, we at Sourceless Blockchain started a collaboration with the IOHR. International Organization of Human Rights is an international non-profit organization, which promotes and defends the rights and fundamental freedoms under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In fact, the 30 articles on which the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is based are inscribed in the source code of the Sourceless Blockchain.We want these moral laws, these articles of the declaration, to be a new start for the new web, where we can be safe from all points of view, especially when it comes to rights. We would really like to add more articles to these fundamental human rights laws, to adapt them to the online area.We also have open discussions with The Venus Project, a project where I have been involved for many years. The Venus Project, it is a non-profit organization that presents a new socio-economic model utilizing science and technology toward social betterment to achieve a sustainable civilization of abundance for all.It is a sensitive topic to address, especially when it comes to a resource-based system, like TVP, where the monetary system is an interference. But we must understand that any change has to do with a transition, so we must adapt to carry on what we want to accomplish…Sourceless Blockchain comes with a complete system. We are not just a simple crypto token, used for transactions. We need to understand the usefulness of the components, one at a time, without haste, in order to understand the complete system we are developing. And I think Alex and Daniel could answer here in a slightly more technical way.Q3: Could you share a bit about security and also what benefits you to incentives user’s choosing your platform?Alexandru Stratulat:We, at Sourceless, we try to create a bullet proof ecosystem, by not fighting with any kind of malware, we are designing the ecosystem to validate any of the malware that are possible, to be rejected, by the blockchain itself trough our str.name wnft, that will act as a security certificate.Alexandru Stratulat: We think that a new browser, as a guardian, the blockchain itself, will bring us more than military grade protection for any user, and for all of that, we think that any user want to be protected, be safe, in the online environment for any kind of attacks, malware, fake identities, identity thefts, ransomware and also a certified access in all of online world!Iulian Bondari:Sourceless solves all current cyber security problems, covering the entire area, such as: Application Security, Cloud Security, Data Security, Identity Access Management, Infrastructure Protection, Integrated Risk Management, Network Security Equipment, Other Information Security Software, Security Services, Consumer Security Software etc. We have more details in a case study from our whitepaper Alexandru Stratulat:For all those reasons, individuals and companies have a lot of reasons to try our ecosystem.04: What are the Future Roadmap & Targets of your project?Alexandru Stratulat:We have a close public presentation of our technology, to have an alpha version of the browser in march 2022, and go live with the blockchain.Also in Q2-Q3 we will migrate from token (BSC) to our native cryptocurrency, Sourceless, and get into beta testing with public access.In march we will have an pre IDO (1st of March) that will be held only for 1 day, and also in same month we will announce the 7 CEX’s with whom we signed (from top 50).In Q2 we will also announce our new partners, from large corporation and football teams (other sports also) and even some financial institutions, with whom we are negociating as we discuss.Q5. What is the role of the token in your ecosystem? Could you tell us a bit about the tokenomics of your project?Alexandru Stratulat:Sourceless (as token-near future as cryptocurrency) has the most important role, thats the real utility, as governance, and also as a fuel for the BNS (Blockchain Name Services), in wich each str.domain will have a lifetime blocked quantity of STR tokens, for personal will be around 1000 STR, for business around 10 000 STR, that will change in time, and will reflect the whole quantity of 42 billion tokens that will be locked inside str.domains, only for domain registration, that means around 66.6% from the entire quantity.Also liquidity pools will be provide slightly different than other projects, since we don t have taxes, as every user will have 1 node (1mb) inside his wallet, that will act as a validator, there are zero fee’s necesary.Source: https://sourceless.io/sourceless-ama-event-summary

