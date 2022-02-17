Derby Barracks/DUI#2 + other offenses

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000617

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mikkola                         

STATION:   Derby                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/16/22 @ 1723 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Violation Conditions of Release, Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Michael Durocher                                       

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/16/2022, at approximately 1723 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State

Police stopped a truck for traveling 83 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on VT RT 100 in the Town of Newport

Center, VT. The operator of the truck was identified as Michael Durocher. Durocher’s license to operate a

motor vehicle was found to be criminally suspended and he also showed indicators of impairment. After a

subsequent investigation, Durocher was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and it later became known

he also had active court ordered conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle with alcohol in his

system. Durocher was transported to, and processed at the Derby Barracks where he was later released with

a citation to appear at a later date/time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/15/22 @ 10 AM   

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

