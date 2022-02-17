Derby Barracks/DUI#2 + other offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000617
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/16/22 @ 1723 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Violation Conditions of Release, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Michael Durocher
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/16/2022, at approximately 1723 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State
Police stopped a truck for traveling 83 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on VT RT 100 in the Town of Newport
Center, VT. The operator of the truck was identified as Michael Durocher. Durocher’s license to operate a
motor vehicle was found to be criminally suspended and he also showed indicators of impairment. After a
subsequent investigation, Durocher was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and it later became known
he also had active court ordered conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle with alcohol in his
system. Durocher was transported to, and processed at the Derby Barracks where he was later released with
a citation to appear at a later date/time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/22 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED