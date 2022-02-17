Mitsukawa Pure Chemicals joins BuyChemJapan
Mitsukawa Pure Chemicals has entered into a promotional partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the Japan-based operators of an online chemical marketplace.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA, JAPAN, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation is pleased to announce that Mitsukawa Pure Chemical Research Institute Ltd. (President: Soichiro Miyata) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation . (President: Masa Oguchi).
Established in 1950, Mitsuwaka Pure Chemical Research Institute Co., Ltd. produces organic compounds according to contract for electronic material companies, in-house products such as coating jig stripping agents, resist stripping agents, metal surface treatment agents, and manufacturing equipment cleaning agents for electronic parts companies and metal processing companies. Mitsukawa has been supporting the Japanese manufacturing industry for over 70 years through its dedicated technicians and thorough quality control system. As a custom-made chemicals manufacturer, they are proud of their high level of competitiveness on the international stage, using their strengths of "quality", "cost" and "speed". From next year (2023), they plan to build a seventh state-of-the-art factory to further improve their technological capabilities and production volume
Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Mitsukawa and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun operating under the umbrella of BCJ, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers. Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (in development).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers.
