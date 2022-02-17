Larry Sharpe Announces Unprecedented Left, Right & Libertarian Coalition for NY Governor

Larry Sharpe Larry Sharpe

Larry Sharpe garners support from 3 political organizations seeking ballot access in NY, including the Libertarian Party, the Forward Party, and Unite NY.

The recent Zogby poll made clear that people are dissatisfied with politics in our state and are seeking alternatives.” — Larry Sharpe

NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- While appearing on Kennedy Nation , Libertarian Larry Sharpe officially announced his second run for Governor of New York. In an unprecedented move, he revealed that he anticipates the backing of three political groups: The Libertarian Party of New York, Andrew Yang’s Forward Party which includes many of his left-leaning supporters, and Unite NY which includes many former Republicans. A recent Zogby poll showed that compared to a two-way race between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, the addition of Larry Sharpe in a three-way race resulted in 4 points pulled from the Republican, 1 point pulled from the Democrat, and 1 point pulled from undecided voters.“The recent Zogby poll made clear that people are dissatisfied with politics in our state and are seeking alternatives. Providing more choices in New York will be best achieved by coalitions instead of contentious partisanship,” Sharpe declared.With two additional lines, Sharpe intends to take a rarely-seen approach to campaigning by modeling cross-party cooperation. It is with this strategy that Sharpe expects to reach voters of all persuasions. Sharpe is leading with his “BRO” platform for: Ballot Access, Ranked Choice Voting, and Open Primaries. His platform also includes his “SUS” program, or Step-Up Stipend inspired by the concept of a negative income tax. He previously earned automatic ballot access for the Libertarian Party when he attained almost 100,000 votes in the 2018 election. This was subsequently revoked as a line item in Governor Cuomo’s 2020 budget. Expecting that Kathy Hochul would continue Cuomo’s legacy, Sharpe garnered the support of Unite NY and the Forward Party to compete with the major political parties for voters in New York State.Unite NY is an organization intended to bring all political ideologies together to seek common-sense, non-partisan solutions to fixing government, the economy, and democracy.Andrew Yang’s Forward Party uses a human-centered approach that is "Not Left, Not Right. Forward.”Larry Sharpe is a native New Yorker, Marine Corps veteran, husband, and father. He is a seasoned businessman, executive coach, management consultant, and a strategic consultant for thought leaders in government, finance, law, technology, media, and healthcare. Larry has taught at Yale and Columbia and has been active in grassroots campaigning since 2018.

