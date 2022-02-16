New Anti-Racism Microgrant initiative to support important community-led projects

CANADA, February 16 - The province’s Anti-Racism Table is helping to support community-led anti-racism work through the new Anti-Racism Microgrant funding initiative launched today.

“If we are to truly move the mark and foster meaningful and sustainable progress to address racism in our province, we must all work together – government, community and individuals – and support one another,” said Prince Edward Island’s Anti-Racism Table chair Stephanie Arnold.

“As a Table, it is important that we not only foster change through government’s practices, but that we also find opportunities to engage Islanders and nurture positive grassroots change by supporting community-led anti-racism efforts. This new microgrant initiative is a small but important step supporting those efforts.”

The Anti-Racism Microgrant initiative is open to individuals, groups and organizations who can apply for funding under one of three streams:

Youth applicants (age 14 to 24 years) can request one-time funding ranging from $100 to $1000.

Individuals can request one-time funding ranging from $100 to $1500.

Not-for-profit organizations and boards, community organizations and professional associations can request one-time funding ranging from $1000 to $3000.

To be eligible for microgrant funding, projects must help to address racism with Prince Edward Island by promoting racial equity and justice, creating safety for racialized communities and individuals, and building cohesion within racialized communities. Examples of activities or themes include:

creating and/or implementing tools to address anti-racism (e.g. executive anti-racism training, developing anti-racism policies)

designing and implementing anti-racism initiatives

art and anti-racism

podcast, newsletter, or other communications that address anti-racism

encouraging BIPOC youth representation and participation on ABC’s (agencies, boards or commissions)

The Prince Edward Island government established the Anti-Racism Table in August 2021 to advise government on matters related to systemic racism, particularly as it relates to areas of social policy. The Table is tasked with making recommendations to address systemic racism in and through education; justice and police services; health, mental health and well-being; housing; social programs; provincial legislation, regulations and policies; and opportunities for employment and job security.

Applications for microgrant funding are being accepted until end of day (5 p.m.) Friday, March 4, 2022. Questions and applications should be submitted electronically to antiracismtable@gov.pe.ca.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s Anti-Racism Table, including information about the Anti-Racism Microgrant initiative, visit Anti-Racism Table

