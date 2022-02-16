PEI COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, February 16

CANADA, February 16 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced that there are six individuals in hospital who have COVID-19.

There are three people in hospital due to COVID-19 and three people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and were COVID positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

There is one additional death related to COVID-19, an individual between the ages of 40 and 59 years.

As of 8:00 am on Wednesday, February 16, there are 289 new cases of COVID-19. These new cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 2,025 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 10,947 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 198 cases per day.

“We continue to manage the Omicron wave in PEI and we are better prepared to deal with COVID-19 than we were back in March of 2020. We have access to vaccines, testing, antiviral treatments and we know that public health measures work. We are able to move to step one of the Moving On transition plan because Islanders have taken steps to protect themselves and others. We must continue to do our part, and follow public health measures, as we learn to live with COVID-19.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Step one of PEI’s Moving On plan begins tomorrow. The following public health measures will be effective as of 12:01 am on Thursday, February 17:

Personal gatherings may include up to 20 people

Organized gatherings may include up to 50 per cent capacity in venue, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible (e.g., worship services, wedding ceremonies, funeral ceremonies, theatres, concerts and spectators at sporting events)

Sport and recreational activities, with interaction within six feet, may include up to 50 participants each day (includes interprovincial games, but no large tournaments)

Funeral receptions, wedding receptions, stand up receptions and dances may include up to 50 people

Restaurants, fitness facilities, retail and other venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible

In-room dining with maximum table size of 20 people and no restriction on closing time

PEI Vax Pass still in effect for discretionary activities

No isolation for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in PEI, with testing

Press briefings and news release as needed; website will be updated three times a week

Update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (three facilities with outbreaks): Andrews of Park West Clinton View Lodge South Shore Villa

(three facilities with outbreaks): Community Care Facilities:

Early Learning and Child Care Centres: 24 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19 Eight centres open Five centre closed 11 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals: Community Hospital O’Leary

Other congregate settings: Prince County Correctional Centre



Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française websites.

As of Sunday, February 13, 97 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated. 68.6 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine. Almost 70,000 third doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Health PEI is urging eligible Islanders who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to take advantage of the many appointments still available at clinics across the province over the next week, including hundreds of walk-in opportunities to get a booster dose.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Until further notice, testing at Health PEI COVID-19 testing clinics will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

