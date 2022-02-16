WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to amend 66.1105 (7) (ak) 2. and 66.1105 (7) (am) 4. a.; and to create 66.1105 (6) (a) 20. and 66.1105 (7) (ak) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: the maximum life and allocation period for Tax Incremental District Number 1 in the village of Withee. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab991
You just read:
AB991 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-02-16
