SB409 in Sen: Executive action taken - 2022-02-16

WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to create 36.42, 38.21 and 38.28 (2) (dm) of the statutes; Relating to: anti-racism and anti-sexism student instruction and anti-racism and anti-sexism training for employees at the University of Wisconsin System and the Technical College System. (FE)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.